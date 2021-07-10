Meezaan remembers grandfather Jagdeep on death anniversary: ‘World will remember you through the legacy you left behind’

Meezaan Jaaferi shared a post remembering his grandfather, late actor Jagdeep on Saturday. Sharing his favourite scene of Jagdeep with Amitabh Bachchan, Meezaan shared how he “feels weird to think” that it has been “a year since dada has passed.”

“Its been a year since dada has passed. It feels weird to think about it sometimes. From the motivation to the constant positivity, from the unlimited stories to the unbelievable wisdom, there was much to learn from you and much to share. I guess I will remember you through all the good times we had but the world will always remember you through your work and the legacy you left behind,” Meezaan wrote.

Meezaan called Jagdeep an actor who “dedicated his life only to his ma and cinema.” Concluding his note, he mentioned, “Crazy how you feel and value the presence of someone once they’re not there. I guess that’s one of life’s many mysteries.”

Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Meezaan opened up on how his relationship with Jagdeep was more of a friendship.

“It has been a very open relationship. He spoke about his experiences. The beauty of knowing those experiences was that he would tell them in a fun manner. He always told his experiences like a story. So, we would learn moral lessons from it. How to behave on a set, what to observe on the sets, and how to behave with the directors and so on, he told me through his experiences with Amitabh Bachchan, Bimal Roy, K Asif, Dilip Kumar, Guru Dutt and others. It really takes your vision to another level. You are getting to hear stories that no one will ever know. It’s like he was a secret archive of India’s film history. And I was the lucky one to have access to it. I feel very fortunate to have been born in such a family where I have had one-on-one learning from Jagdeep and Jaaved Jaaferi,” he shared.

On the work front, Meezaan is waiting for the release of Hungama 2. The Priyadarshan directorial, also starring Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty, will have a digital premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 23.