Meezaan Jafri says he finds Navya Naveli Nanda attractive

Javed Jaffrey’s son and actor Meezan Jafri has often been asked about the nature of his relationship with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. He has also shared how after all the link-up rumours, it has become difficult for him to be in the Bachchan household. Recently, the actor appeared on the talk show By Invite Only, along with his sister Alaviaa. On the show, he once again talked about his friendship with Navya and accepted that he finds her attractive.

When asked about his friendship with Alaviaa’s friends, Hungama 2 actor shared, “Navya Naveli Nanda is a friend of Alaviaa that I find attractive, and she also happens to be one of the few friends of hers I am close to.” Earlier too, during an interview with ETimes, Meezaan had said Navya is his ‘close friend’.

During the chat show, Meezaan Jafri, who made his debut in 2019 with the romantic drama Malaal, confessed that he has been dumped by many women. “I have been dumped by women because I was talking to other women at the same time,” the actor said while revealing that he is attracted to a woman with a toned body.

While talking to indianexpress.com during the promotions of his second Bollywood outing Hungama 2, Meezaan shared he doesn’t mind his personal life coming under public glare, but it shouldn’t affect the other person involved. He said, “Involving other people can affect them because they have not chosen this profession, not chosen to make their lives public. Whenever I have said something, something else has been written and then portrayed in a completely different manner. I have caused enough Hungama already, so it doesn’t really matter to me now.”