Meezaan Jaffrey on his relationship with Navya Naveli: ‘My parents had started to give me looks’

Javed Jaffrey’s son and actor Meezaan Jaffrey, who made his debut in 2019 with the romantic drama Malaal, has often been questioned about the nature of his relationship with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. And in a recent interview with ETimes, the artiste spoke up about their bond.

Stating that he and Navya are nothing but buddies, the actor stated, “Navya and I are really close friends, and I think because of me, her name has come up in a lot of places and that’s unfair, you know. It is her privacy and her private life and it’s unfair to be talking about someone at this point in time. And she is just a friend of mine if you are asking about what is going on. Our families have known each other for a long time because we have been in the industry for so long.”

Meezaan then went on to clarify how he came to be friends with Navya in the first place. The actor said that he knows her through his sister, “She is best friends with my sister, and they are both studying in New York. Well, they are both back now in Mumbai.”

Meezaan also added that it was weird to enter both Navya’s and his own house when the speculations about their relationship first started doing the rounds, but concluded that everything is ‘fine’ now — “It was awkward to visit her (Navya) in Jalsa, and it was awkward to visit my own house as my parents had started to give me looks. It was a little difficult in the beginning, but I think we are fine now.”

On the work front, Meezaan is looking forward to the release of his second movie, Hungama 2.