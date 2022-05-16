scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
Meet the Jug Jugg Jeeyo family: From Anil Kapoor’s self-obsessed Bheem to Prajakta Koli’s beloved Ginni

Starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli, Jug Jugg Jeeyo will release on June 24.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 16, 2022 7:22:06 pm
jug jugg jeeyoThe poster of Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Dharma Productions on Monday shared details about the main characters of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The Raj Mehta directorial stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul.

The evergreen Anil Kapoor plays the self-obsessed Bheem. He loves himself as well as the world around him. There’s at least one Bheem-like character in every family.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor plays Bheem’s wife Geeta, who cannot see anything beyond the family’s happiness. Varun Dhawan is Kukku, a true-blue Punjabi boy who loves his friends and enjoys having a good time with them.

Kiara Advani’s Naina is someone who seemingly keeps the balance of both head and heart in all matters. Maniesh Paul plays ‘yaaron ka yaar’ Gurpreet. Popular YouTuber Mostly Sane aka Prajakta Koli will be seen playing the youngest of the family, called Ginni, who is considered the darling of the ‘crazy’ family.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo will release in cinemas on June 24.

