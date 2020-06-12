Meet Farrukh Jafar aka Begum of Gulabo Sitabo

Farrukh Jafar plays Begum in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo. Farrukh Jafar plays Begum in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo.

Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, the film has an interesting collection of actors who add a touch of realism and leading that group is 87-year-old actor Farrukh Jafar who plays Begum.

The octogenarian was recently seen in Ritesh Batra’s Photograph where she played Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s grandmother, but Jafar’s most memorable role to date is the one in the 1981 film Umrao Jaan. She played Rekha’s mother in the movie. Another role where she captured the screen was that of Amma in the 2010 film Peepli Live.

Shoojit Sircar has a knack for casting just the right actors and is spot on this time as well. Gulabo Sitabo’s spirit is that of Lucknow, and Farrukh Jafar is just right for it as she has lived all her life in the city. When the Vividh Bharti station started in Lucknow, she was the first announcer.

Her recent screen appearances include Secret Superstar, Sultan and Parched among more. She was also seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Swades.

In an earlier conversation with Hindustan Times, Farrukh Jafar shared her experience of working with Salman Khan in Sultan. She said, “During Sultan, during the marriage scene of Salman and Anushka, I blessed him saying may he get married soon, to which he said with a laugh, “Aisi bad-dua mat dijiye, kabhi kabhi bola hua sach ho jata hai (Don’t curse me like this, sometimes words spoken do come true).”

