Meera Chopra served food with worms at five-star hotel

Bollywood actor Meera Chopra was dining at the five-star hotel DoubleTree by Hilton in Ahmedabad when she received an unwelcome side of worms with her meal. Meera took to Twitter to share a video of the worms on her plate.

“Staying in @DoubleTree ordered food and got worm in it. @fssaiindia plz have a look. We r paying a bomb to stay in dese places and dey serve us worms in my food. I want some immediate action to be taken on this. Guys lets make this trend and people know!!” the tweet read.

As a response to her concern, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) replied to her tweet saying that the concern was raised with their Regulatory Compliance division and asked for some time to address the issue.

In another tweet, Meera said DoubleTree hotel is “not doing anything about it” and is “trying to ignore the entire incident”.

Meera Chopra, who is actor Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, will be seen next in Bollywood film Section 375, starring Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.