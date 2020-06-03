Meera Chopra receives rape threats on Twitter

Meera Chopra urged Hyderabad Police and Twitter to taken action against the abusers. (Photo: Meera Chopra/Instagram) Meera Chopra urged Hyderabad Police and Twitter to taken action against the abusers. (Photo: Meera Chopra/Instagram)

Meera Chopra on Tuesday was threatened with rape by Jr NTR fans after the Bollywood actor said she likes Mahesh Babu more than the RRR actor during an #AskMeera session on Twitter.

Meera retweeted some of the messages she received, also drawing Jr NTR’s attention to the rape and death threats by his fans.

Meera Chopra tweeted, “@tarak9999 i didnt kno that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahesh more then you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And i hope u dont ignore my tweet!!!

The actor further wrote, “Well i didnt know not being somebody’s fan was a crime.. i want to say this loud to all the girls that if you are not a fan of @tarak9999, u could be raped, murdered, gangraped, ur parents could be killed as tweeted by his fans. They r totally spoiling the name of their idol.”

Meera Chopra also urged Hyderabad Police and Twitter to taken action against the abusers. She posted on Twitter, “@hydcitypolice @CyberCrimeshyd i would like to report all these accounts. They are talking abt gang banging, are abusive and death threatning. Unfortunately they are all @tarak9999 fanclubs. @Twitter i would request you to look into it and suspend these accounts.”

