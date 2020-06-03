scorecardresearch
Meera Chopra receives rape threats on Twitter

Meera Chopra retweeted some of the messages she received, also drawing Jr NTR's attention to the rape and death threats by his fans.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 3, 2020 1:11:47 am
Meera Chopra Meera Chopra urged Hyderabad Police and Twitter to taken action against the abusers. (Photo: Meera Chopra/Instagram)

Meera Chopra on Tuesday was threatened with rape by Jr NTR fans after the Bollywood actor said she likes Mahesh Babu more than the RRR actor during an #AskMeera session on Twitter.

Meera retweeted some of the messages she received, also drawing Jr NTR’s attention to the rape and death threats by his fans.

Meera Chopra tweeted, “@tarak9999 i didnt kno that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahesh more then you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And i hope u dont ignore my tweet!!!

The actor further wrote, “Well i didnt know not being somebody’s fan was a crime.. i want to say this loud to all the girls that if you are not a fan of @tarak9999, u could be raped, murdered, gangraped, ur parents could be killed as tweeted by his fans. They r totally spoiling the name of their idol.”

Meera Chopra also urged Hyderabad Police and Twitter to taken action against the abusers. She posted on Twitter, “@hydcitypolice @CyberCrimeshyd i would like to report all these accounts. They are talking abt gang banging, are abusive and death threatning. Unfortunately they are all @tarak9999 fanclubs. @Twitter i would request you to look into it and suspend these accounts.”

