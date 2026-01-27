Meera Chopra says she didn’t tell ‘supportive’ cousin Priyanka Chopra about Gandhi Talks, calls herself secretive: ‘Nazar lag jaati hai’

Actor-model Meera Chopra discusses her bond with cousin Priyanka Chopra and how the actor has always stood by her family.

Priyanka Chopra and Meera ChopraMeera Chopra appreciated the support of her cousin Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram/Priyanka/Meera)

Actor-model Meera Chopra has turned producer with the KP Belekar directorial Gandhi Talks. During a recent promotional interview, Meera reflected on her career as an actor and revealed why she decided to give producing a try. She also talked about her cousin Priyanka Chopra and lauded her for always supporting the family.

In a chat with Galatta India, Meera talked about her journey in the industry until now. She pointed out that Bollywood has been a place of “constant struggle” and that she is still trying to make a name for herself.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, Meera Chopra said, “See, I have always said that Priyanka is somebody who stands very strongly with her entire family. She has supported, no matter how big she has become. I honestly feel that Priyanka has outgrown herself. She isn’t just an individual – she’s a movement.”

ALSO READ: 'I didn't have a normal childhood': Vishal Jethwa on losing his father young and seeing his mother work as a maid to support family

The actor added that Priyanka has always been supportive of all family members in both their personal and professional pursuits. She said, “One of her best habits is standing with her family. She feels very proud when any of us have done anything, and she is very happy that I have done this. She has always supported all of us, and it is a very good feeling knowing that someone like her is proud of you.”

When asked whether there was any discussion with Priyanka Chopra regarding Gandhi Talks before it was announced, Meera Chopra replied, “No, she didn’t know I was doing this. Nobody knew I was doing this, not even my friends or family. I am a very secretive person, and I am very superstitious. I think that nazar lag jaati hai (bad omen), and I think that there are a lot of people in this industry who don’t want you to do well. I believe that. Whatever I do, nobody knows except my husband and investors. People get to know about my work on the announcement date, and she got to know about his when it was announced.”

Directed by KP Belekar, Gandhi Talks is a silent film, starring Vijay Sethupati, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arvind Swamy, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Nilesh Divekar. It releases on January 30.

