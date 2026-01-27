Meera Chopra says she didn’t tell ‘supportive’ cousin Priyanka Chopra about Gandhi Talks, calls herself secretive: ‘Nazar lag jaati hai’

Actor-model Meera Chopra has turned producer with the KP Belekar directorial Gandhi Talks. During a recent promotional interview, Meera reflected on her career as an actor and revealed why she decided to give producing a try. She also talked about her cousin Priyanka Chopra and lauded her for always supporting the family.

In a chat with Galatta India, Meera talked about her journey in the industry until now. She pointed out that Bollywood has been a place of “constant struggle” and that she is still trying to make a name for herself.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, Meera Chopra said, “See, I have always said that Priyanka is somebody who stands very strongly with her entire family. She has supported, no matter how big she has become. I honestly feel that Priyanka has outgrown herself. She isn’t just an individual – she’s a movement.”