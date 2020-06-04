Meera Chopra files FIR after receiving rape and death threats on Twitter

The FIR has been registered by the Hyderabad Police (Photo: Instagram/meerachopra). The FIR has been registered by the Hyderabad Police (Photo: Instagram/meerachopra).

Actor Meera Chopra has filed an FIR after she received multiple rape and death threats on Twitter. Meera was trolled brutally by Jr NTR’s fans after the actor stated that she liked Mahesh Babu more.

Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of National Commission for Women, on Wednesday took to Twitter to share that a complaint has been registered with the Hyderabad City Police following an intervention by NCW India.

Sharma tweeted, “#FIR has been registered by @hydcitypolice through @NCWIndia intervention and a request has also been sent to @TwitterIndia for deletion of objectionable content. #HappyToHelp @MeerraChopra @UN_Women @unwomenindia.”

Meera Chopra thanked NCW India in a post that read, “A big thanks to @NCWIndia and @sharmarekha for helping me file an FIR. Safety of women is always compromised but we get our support and strength from people like u.”

KVM Prasad, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Hyderabad Cyber Crime, told IANS that a case has been filed under Indian Penal Code’s sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

