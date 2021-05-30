Meera Chopra denies getting vaccinated by fraudulent means as govt orders probe

The Thane Municipal Corporation on Sunday ordered an inquiry after the BJP alleged that actor Meera Chopra was vaccinated against COVID-19 out of turn at a civic health centre, operated by a private firm.

The BJP had, on Saturday, claimed the actor was given a photo ID card identifying her as a supervisor by the private firm, which enabled her to get vaccinated at TMC’s Parking Plaza centre under the “frontline worker” priority category.

“TMC commissioner Vipin Sharma has ordered an inquiry under the deputy municipal commissioner (health) to find out if this woman actor got vaccinated out of turn. The report has to be submitted in three days,” TMC spokesperson and DMC Sandeep Malavi told reporters.

“There are news reports that Meera Chopra was vaccinated at a centre in Thane. The inquiry will look into all aspects of the matter and recommend action if there is any wrongdoing,” Malavi added.

Meera Chopra denied procuring Covid-19 vaccine by fraudulent means. In a statement, she said that no fraudulent means were used by her to get vaccinated. “We all want to get vaccinated and we all are trying our best to do that. Similarly, I also tried trying asking help from people I know and after 1 month of trying I was able to get myself registered in one of the centres,” she said.

“I was just asked to send in my aadhaar card. The ID that has been floating on social media is not mine. I was asked for my aadhaar card for registration and that’s the only ID I gave. No ID is valid until it has your signature. I myself, saw that so called ID card for the first time, when it came on Twitter. I totally condemn such practices and if any such ID has been made I would want to know how and why.”