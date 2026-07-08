Branded ‘Panauti’ after flops, Meenakshi Seshadri says media wrote her off before comeback

Fame and glamour are fleeting. When success is on your side, the industry celebrates you; when it isn’t, the same people are quick to write you off as unlucky. Bollywood has witnessed several such stories over the decades, with the rise and fall of stars like Rajesh Khanna being among the most talked about. But one of the highest-paid actresses of the 1980s, Meenakshi Seshadri, says she too was subjected to similar treatment when a string of her films failed at the box office.

When Meenakshi was given the ‘panauti’ tag

Meenakshi made her acting debut with Painter Babu in 1983, but the film failed to leave an impression. However, later that year, she rose to stardom with Hero, opposite debutant Jackie Shroff. The success of the film turned her into one of the busiest actresses of the decade, with more than 10 releases in some years. While several of those films became hits, others failed to perform.