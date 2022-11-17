Meenakshi Seshadri reveals Sunny Deol made her comfortable before Dacait kissing scene, says censor cut it

Actor Meenakshi Seshadri revealed that Sunny Deol made her feel comfortable during their kissing scene in the film Dacait. However, the censors cut their kissing scene out of the film. She also opened up about her equation with Sanjay Dutt and recalled her experiences of working with Amitabh Bachchan.

Meenakshi Seshadri, who had moved to the US, has returned to India to plan her comeback to films again. Speaking to Times of India, she talked about her experiences of working with several actors. “With Sunny, I had a kiss in ‘Dacait’, which happens just before a song. I give full credit to Sunny for being very professional about it and making me comfortable too. But the Censors cut that.” She also confessed that she had found Sanjay Dutt ‘handsome and cute’ after seeing him shoot Rocky with Tina Munim. Later, while working with him on Inaam Dus Hazaar, she told him about the shoot.

Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan, she said, “I think I will never forget the aerial shots we took during the song ‘Jaane do jaane do, mujhe jaana hai’ in ‘Shahenshah’.” She also addressed the speculation about her supposedly being disappointed for not being a part of the film Subhash Ghai’s Devaa. She said that there was no film supposed to be with Salman Khan. She added that she doesn’t have any special friends in the industry as she is shy and introverted. However, she wishes to rectify that and get back in touch with people.

Meenakshi Seshadri made her debut in 1983 and emerged as one of the lead actors of the 80s and 90s and was praised for her performances in films including Hero, Meri Jung, Damini and Ghatak. She recently celebrated her 59th birthday.