Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Meenakshi Seshadri sports short hair in new photo, fans are reminded of her character in Aandhi Toofan

Meenakshi Seshadri recently took to Twitter and shared a photo of her new hairstyle.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 22, 2022 8:34:23 pm
Meenakshi SeshadriMeenakshi Seshadri shared her new look on Twitter. (Photo: Twitter/ Meenakshi Seshadri)

Yesteryear actor Meenakshi Seshadri recently took to Twitter and shared a photo of her new hairstyle.

In her latest photo, Meenakshi is seen sporting a short hairstyle and wearing glasses. She captioned her photo, “New look.” Fans flooded her post with comments, saying that she looked classy and elegant. One fan was reminded of her character in Aandhi Toofan, in which she had a similar hairstyle, and wrote, “Very beautiful and wonderful, you remind me of the movie Endi aandhi toofan and your short hair…”

Andhi Toofan also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini, Shashi Kapoor, and Danny Denzongpa.

Meenakshi Seshadri had starred in many films in the 80s and later left for the United States after her marriage in 1995.

Last year, Meenakshi had opened up to Times Of India about her comeback. She said that it would be ‘interesting’ to see what kind of roles she would be offered, as she would be returning after almost 27 years.

While Hero, also starring Jackie Shroff, is one of Meenakshi Seshadri’s most popular films, she also has movies such as Meri Jung (1985), Dilwala (1986), Swati (1986), Inaam Dus Hazaar (1987), Dacait (1987), Parivaar (1987), Shahenshah (1988), Awaargi (1990), Ghayal (1990), Jurm (1990) and Ghar Ho To Aisa (1990) to her credit.

