Meenakshi Seshadri celebrates son Josh’s graduation from Harvard, shares emotional post

Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri recently took to social media to celebrate a proud moment in her life as a parent as son Josh graduated from the Harvard University. Sharing a reel, which had some photos and videos of the graduation ceremony, the actor reflected on the journey that led to the milestone and expressed her immense pride in her son’s accomplishments.

In her emotional post, Meenakshi praised her son for his hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

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“Dear Josh, I have seen you excel through high school and now you have graduated from Harvard, Class of 2026. Hearty congratulations. We are so proud of not only your accomplishments but also the amazing person you have become. This is the beginning of a new chapter in your life journey. Wishing you great power and joy going forward. May you always be full of जोश dear Josh!! @joooeesh Many Blessings!! #graduation #college #son #blessings,” read Meenakshi Seshadri’s post caption.