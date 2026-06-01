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Meenakshi Seshadri celebrates son Josh’s graduation from Harvard, shares emotional post
Meenakshi Seshadri shared rare photos and videos of her son Josh as he graduated from Harvard University.
Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri recently took to social media to celebrate a proud moment in her life as a parent as son Josh graduated from the Harvard University. Sharing a reel, which had some photos and videos of the graduation ceremony, the actor reflected on the journey that led to the milestone and expressed her immense pride in her son’s accomplishments.
In her emotional post, Meenakshi praised her son for his hard work, dedication, and perseverance.
“Dear Josh, I have seen you excel through high school and now you have graduated from Harvard, Class of 2026. Hearty congratulations. We are so proud of not only your accomplishments but also the amazing person you have become. This is the beginning of a new chapter in your life journey. Wishing you great power and joy going forward. May you always be full of जोश dear Josh!! @joooeesh Many Blessings!! #graduation #college #son #blessings,” read Meenakshi Seshadri’s post caption.
Meet Meenakshi Seshadri’s son here:
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Reactions on Meenakshi Seshadri’s post
Many fans and well-wishers reacted to the reel shared by Meenakshi Seshadri from her son’s graduation ceremony. While actor Raveena Tandon reacted in the comments section by saying, “Congratulations dear dear @iammeenakshiseshadri ! God bless always all our Aashirwad🙏🏻.” Actor Sonam Khan also read by saying, “Congratulations, what a handsome boy MashaAllah ❤️❤️.”
A fan reacted by writing, “Wow, Congratulations Meenakshi ji 👏👏👏 your Son Josh is so handsome and cute Boy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ it’s always a proud feeling for parents when their kids Graduate. Great Moments shared. All our best wishes for a bright future to Josh 😍😍😍😍,” while another fan wrote, “Ohh can’t believe this is your Son Meenakshiji jst came to know after reading these comments! He’s soo Handsome. God bless him &:You Too 😍😍.”
Meenakshi Seshadri’s family
Meenakshi Seshadri is married to investment banker Harish Mysore, and the couple are proud parents to two children, daughter Kendra and son Josh. After leaving the film industry at the peak of her career, Meenakshi settled in the United States with her family, primarily in Texas. During her years away from the spotlight, she dedicated herself to raising her children and nurturing her passion for classical Indian dance, which she continues to teach and promote among younger generations.
The recent post offered a rare glimpse into Meenakshi’s personal life. While she has largely stayed away from the limelight in recent years, this veteran actor is now gearing up for a much-anticipated return to acting nearly three decades after stepping away from the entertainment industry.
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Known for her acclaimed performances in several blockbuster Hindi films during the 1980s and 1990s, Meenakshi recently shared via social media that she has now moved back to Mumbai, which she fondly describes as her ‘karmabhoomi,’ to begin a new chapter in her career.
“I am here to celebrate my son’s graduation from Harvard University. And spend a fun summer with my family. I want to share that after my relocation to INDIA I have been working towards more opportunities in the entertainment industry. While there have been offers, they were either not exciting enough or just didn’t work out. I’m seeking the good wishes and blessings of all you wonderful fans,” she had shared in an Instagram post.
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