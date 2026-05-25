Meenakshi Seshadri returns to Mumbai, announces acting comeback after 30 years

Veteran actor Meenakshi Seshadri is all set to make a comeback to acting after nearly three decades away from the spotlight. The actor, known for her memorable performances in several iconic Hindi films of the 1980s and 1990s, has now relocated back to Mumbai, calling it her ‘karmabhoomi’ as she prepares to explore meaningful opportunities in films and OTT projects.

Speaking about her return, Meenakshi shared that she is excited to reconnect with the world of acting and is looking forward to roles that truly resonate with her. The actor also revealed that she does not wish to appoint an agency for her comeback journey and instead prefers a more direct and personal approach while choosing projects with the help of the love she is getting from her fans.

Also read | Rajkumar Santoshi replaced Meenakshi Sheshadri in Damini after she refused his wedding proposal, Madhuri Dixit refused to step in

Meenakshi Seshadri expressed her desire to work on strong, meaningful stories rather than simply making a return for the sake of visibility.

Watch Meenakshi Seshadri’s comeback announcement video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Seshadri (@iammeenakshiseshadri)

Her comeback comes at a time when many veteran actors are finding fresh opportunities through streaming platforms and content-driven cinema, opening doors to a new phase in their careers.

“I’m looking forward to meaningful opportunities. It could be films or OTT shows. The role does not matter as long as it is impactful,” she said. She also clarified in her video that she is not trying to prove anything through her comeback.

“I’m not here to prove any point. I’m simply doing what truly makes me happy,” she added.

Meenakshi revealed that she had received several offers over the years, but some projects were not exciting enough, while others did not materialise.

In the caption of her post, Meenakshi mentioned that she is currently in Boston, USA, celebrating her son’s graduation from Harvard University.

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The actor wrote, “Dear friends this is a message to you all from Boston USA. I am here to celebrate my son’s graduation from Harvard University . And spend a fun summer with my family. I want to share that after my relocation to INDIA I have been working towards more opportunities in the entertainment industry. While there have been offers, they were either not exciting enough or just didn’t work out. I’m seeking the good wishes and blessings of all you wonderful fans who knows किसकी दुआ से मुझे अच्छा मौका मिले। ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #bollywood #comeback #fans #wishes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Seshadri (@iammeenakshiseshadri)

Fans reaction

After spending years away from the film industry and focusing on family life abroad, Meenakshi’s return has already created excitement among fans who remember her for films like Damini, Hero and Ghayal.

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, “Wish you all the best, mam, soon I would like to see you in the films. Great comeback,” while another added, “Shahbash. All your true fans love and support you👏🏼 the film industry is an ever changing industry – but with the passion you put into your craft, your return to films and OTT will be very soon and you will have fruitful roles. I just know it!”

“That’s really great news ❤️❤️❤️ relocating yourself. Wishing you all the best and may you find very interesting stories, movies to come back, being a Legend 😍😍 @iammeenakshiseshadri,” added another fan.

Meenakshi Seshadri also pinned some of her recent works to get attention via her Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Seshadri (@iammeenakshiseshadri)

Who is Meenakshi Seshadri?

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Meenakshi Seshadri was one of Bollywood’s top female leads during the 1980s and 1990s. She made her debut in the film Painter Babu and later starred in several hit movies including Hero, Meri Jung, Shahenshah and Ghayal. Her performance in the film ‘Damini’ is still widely regarded as one of the most powerful female roles in Hindi cinema.

Apart from acting, Meenakshi is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She moved to the United States after marriage at the peak of her career to focus on family life.

About her family

Meenakshi Seshadri is married to investment banker Harish Mysore, with whom she has two children: a daughter, Kendra, and a son, Josh. The family is based in the United States (primarily in Texas), where Seshadri stepped away from Bollywood to focus on family life and teach classical Indian dance.