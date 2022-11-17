Was Rajesh Khanna always late for work? Meenakshi Seshadri addresses rumours

Actor Meenakshi Seshadri, who is often referred to as the ‘golden girl of the 80s’, is planning a comeback to acting. Meenakshi had moved to the US after getting married to investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995. While she did make frequent visits to India, the actor has been out of action for years.

Recently, Meenakshi said that she wishes to act again, and wants to return to showbiz. Speaking to The Times of India, she said that she doesn’t want to limit herself to any particular type or category. She also talked about her earlier films, especially Awara Baap with Rajesh Khanna. She refuted rumours that he was always late to the sets. Meenakshi said, “He never made me feel like a newcomer. If at all he came late on a given day, it was because the director who had asked him to come late as he had scenes only later in the day.”

Meenakshi also addressed the reports about her marrying Rajkumar Santoshi back in the day, and how they had to ‘put everything behind them’ for the sake of their film, Damini. “Jo bhi personal baaten hui hoon, is taraf se ye hua, us taraf se ye hua, hum dono ne faisala kiya that we won’t comment,” she added, mentioning that it was the most ‘dignified’ thing to do. She said that she went on to marry and ‘lead a respectable life’, and he did the same. They also worked together on the film Ghatak.

Recently, Meenakshi Seshadri celebrated her 59th birthday. Anil Kapoor, who had worked with her in several films, penned an emotional note for her that read, “Happy Birthday to one of the most disciplined and professional actress I have had the pleasure of working with! Looking forward to seeing you start work again ..@MinaxhiSeshadri have a great year ahead!”

Meenakshi recently appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol 13. In what was a rare appearance, she came to the sets with some South Indian food.