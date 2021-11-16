Meenakshi Seshadri birthday: 10 then-and-now photos of the Damini actress

It has been years since Hero actress Meenakshi Seshadri moved away from the film industry but thanks to her filmography, her fans still remember her rich body of work. As the former actor, model, and dancer celebrates her 58th birthday today, here is looking at what is keeping her busy.

The actor, whose real name is Shashikala Sheshadri, moved away from the world of cinema after marrying investment banker Harish Mysore in 1995 but she has not been away from the limelight. She not only appeared in Hindi film but did a few Tamil and Telugu films too. Meenakshi Seshadri is quite active on her Instagram and Twitter accounts and runs a dance school. Meenakshi is now settled in Texas in the United States.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Seshadri (@meenakshiseshadriofficial)

Meenakshi is a mother of two children, a daughter, and a son.

(Photo: Express Archive) (Photo: Express Archive)

At the age of 17, Meenakshi won the Eve’s Weekly Miss India contest in 1981. She also represented India at the Miss International 1981 in Tokyo, Japan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Seshadri (@meenakshiseshadriofficial)

Meenakshi made her film debut in 1983 and went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s leading actresses in the 1980s and 1990s. Hero (1983), Aandhi-Toofan (1985), Meri Jung (1985), Swati (1986), Dilwaala (1986), Dacait (1987), Inaam Dus Hazaar (1987), Parivaar (1987), Shahenshah (1988), Mahaadev (1989), Awaargi (1990), Jurm (1990), Ghayal (1990), Ghar Ho To Aisa (1990), Damini (1993), Duet (1994) and Ghatak (1996) are some of the best films that the actor did in her career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Seshadri (@meenakshiseshadriofficial)

After the release of her 1996 film Ghatak: Lethal, Meenakshi bid adieu to the film industry and decided to raise her children in the United States with her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Seshadri (@meenakshiseshadriofficial)

Meenakshi Seshadri runs a dance school in the US where she teaches Indian dance forms like Bharatanatyam, Kathak, and Odissi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Seshadri (@meenakshiseshadriofficial)

Not only do fans miss her on-screen but the actor too keeps sharing her then-and-now photos.

Here are some then-and-now photos of Meenakshi Seshadri:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Seshadri (@meenakshiseshadriofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Seshadri (@meenakshiseshadriofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Seshadri (@meenakshiseshadriofficial)

Today, Meenakshi Seshadri is away from India and films but she is connected to her Bollywood roots.