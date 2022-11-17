scorecardresearch
Meenakshi Seshadri addresses rumours that she was about to marry Rajkumar Santoshi: ‘We decided that we will put everything behind us’

Meenakshi Seshadri opened up about coming back to India to find work while her husband Harish Mysore and their children remain in the US.

meenakshi seshadriMeenakshi Seshadri is back in India to find work. (Photo: Meenakshi Seshadri/ Instagram)

One of the most promising heroines of the 1980s — Meenakshi Seshadri — is all set to make a comeback. She has returned to India and is catching up with her old pals from Bollywood. The actress recently attended Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dhillon’s reunion party as well.

Meenakshi, who proved her acting prowess with films such as Damini and Ghatak, among others, also made headlines for her love life back in the day, as she was linked with  singer Kumar Sanu and filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi. There were rumours in the 1990s about Rajkumar Santoshi and Meenakshi being all set to tie the knot, while he was making Damini with her and Sunny Deol.

Now, in a recent interview, Meenakshi has addressed these rumours and has shared how the two of them had mutually decided that they “won’t comment” on the liaison. She said that it would be improper to break that agreement now, since they have gone on to lead a “dignified life.”

In an interview with The Times of India, when Meenakshi was questioned about her equation with Rajkumar Santoshi at the time, she said that when the news started making the rounds, and “whatever supposed problems happened”, they decided that they will focus on the film. She also shared how filmmaker Yash Chopra and actor Amjad Khan had to intervene to put “Damini back on track”.

Meenakshi, who married US-based entrepreneur Harish Mysore in 1995, also shared that soon after she and Santoshi broke up, she went on to “marry and lead a respectable life and and he too went on to marry and did the same.”

Meenakshi, who made an impressive debut with Painter Babu and Hero in 1983 was last seen in Sunny Deol’s Ghayal Once Again, in 2016. She now lives in Pune, while her family continues to be in the US.

