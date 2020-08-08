Mee Raqsam trailer: An inspiring tale of a father-daughter relationship

Mee Raqsam will stream on ZEE5 on August 21. Mee Raqsam will stream on ZEE5 on August 21.

The trailer of Baba Azmi directorial Mee Raqsam released on Friday and it will surely hold your attention. Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Danish Husain in lead characters, the film is presented by Shabana Azmi. It is a tribute to her late father, renowned poet Kaifi Azmi.

A father, played by Danish Husain, is determined to fulfill his daughter’s dream of becoming a Bharatnatyam dancer. But, he is warned against doing this by the leader of his community (Naseeruddin Shah). He faces criticism from his neighbours and his family members. People from his community label his act as anti-religious but he tells them off by saying, “Islam is not so weak that a girl will be ridiculed for dancing.”



Mee Raqsam marks the directorial debut of Baba Azmi. It has been shot in Mijwan, the birthplace of his late father Kaifi Azmi, near Azamgarh and its surrounding areas.

“Many years ago, my father Kaifi Azmi had asked me, ‘Baba is it possible for you to shoot a film in Mijwan?’ My father was born in Mijwan, a village in eastern UP. We both smiled at each other, because we both knew what a formidable task that would be. A village with no roads, no amenities, no infrastructure. But his question stuck with me. Now, many years later I was able to do that,” Baba Azmi told PTI.

Shabana Azmi talked about Mee Raqsam fondly. In a statement, she said, “It is the first film I am presenting and is a homage to our father Kaifi Azmi who was one of the torchbearers of India’s composite culture which the film celebrates.”

“It is an inspiring tale about a father standing resolutely behind his daughter’s desire to dance. In these dark times, Mee Raqsam offers hope and elevates the soul,” she added.

Mee Raqsam will start streaming on ZEE5 on August 21.

