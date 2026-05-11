‘Media created this’: Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan deny sidelining Wamiqa Gabbi

Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ayushmann Khurrana are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which is set to hit theatres on May 15. Ahead of the release, the cast has been actively promoting the film through interviews, events and public appearances. During one such promotional outing, a video featuring Sara and Rakul posing closely together quickly went viral online. In the clip, the two actresses were seen holding each other while posing for the paparazzi, while Wamiqa, who was also present in the frame, appeared to be standing slightly aside. The moment soon sparked debate on social media, with several users claiming that the two “industry insiders” were sidelining an “outsider.”

However, the actors have now addressed the speculation and blamed the media and social media narratives for blowing the incident out of proportion.

Speaking to News18, Rakul Preet Singh said, “The media created this. A perception becomes a narrative, and if it’s repeated ten times, it starts becoming the truth. This has been happening for years now. Who has actually seen these catfights, differences and disturbed relationships?”

Rakul further added that actors understand the importance of teamwork while working on a film. “Any professional actor who comes to a set knows that the film is important for everyone’s career. A film is your rozi-roti. You have to give your hundred per cent to the project you’re working on. You’re not going to behave immaturely and have issues with co-actors unless something extremely wrong is happening,” she said.

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She also questioned the long-standing stereotype about women in the industry not getting along with one another. “I don’t understand this norm of women not getting along. I get along with everyone.”

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan echoed similar sentiments and credited director Mudassar Aziz for creating well-defined characters in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do.

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“All three of us are very different people but similarly confident and secure in our own skin,” Sara shared, adding, “And all credit goes to Mudassar sir for writing a script where there’s no overlap in terms of costumes, hair, make-up, language, dialogues, personality or even objectives of the characters. We all know that.”

Sara further emphasised the importance of looking at a film as a collective effort rather than an individual showcase.

“When you’re doing a film, you should stop looking at ‘my part’ and ‘her part’. It’s ‘our film’. The funnier Rakul is, the better it is for me. The better she performs in a song, the better it is for me. Similarly, if I do well, it benefits her too. We’re a family,” she said.

As of now, Wamiqa Gabbi has not reacted to the controversy or the online discourse surrounding the viral clip.