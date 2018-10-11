MeToo: Here is the list of all men from the film industry who have been accused of harassment

Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Kailash Kher and others have been accused of harassment.

The #MeToo movement in India gained steam after Tanushree Dutta once again accused Nana Patekar of harassing her on the sets of a film back in 2008. Her interview gave courage to many others to speak out loud and since then, women from all walks of life have been vocal about the episodes that have happened with them.

Many from the film and music industry have been called out by actresses, journalists, fans and others.

1. Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar tried to harass her on the sets of the film Horn Ok Pleassss back in 2008. Dutta had filed a complaint at the time but no action was taken back then. It was after Dutta recounted the allegations again recently that many women came forward with their #MeToo stories. Talking about the matter, Nana Patekar said, “What should I say? I said 10 years ago. The truth which was 10 years ago remains the same today and will continue to be tomorrow as well.”

2. Alok Nath

TV writer and director Vinta Nanda alleged in a Facebook post that Alok Nath sexually assaulted her almost 19 years ago. She also alleged that Alok Nath harassed lead actress Navneet Nishan on the set of the show. Following her accusation, actor Sandhya Mridul has come forward with her account of being harassed by the actor while they were shooting for a telefilm. Actor Deepika Amin also came forward with her allegations against Nath. Another woman who worked on the film Hum Saath Saath Hain accused him of harassment. Alok Nath’s lawyer now says that the actor is planning to file a defamation case against Vinta Nanda and Sandhya Mridul.

Alok Nath has been accused of harassment by many women.

3. Vikas Bahl

A female employee at Phantom Films alleged that Vikas had sexually harassed her when the crew of Bombay Velvet was in Goa for promotions. She alleged that Vikas insisted on dropping her off to her hotel room and harassed her in an inebriated state. Vikas Bahl has now threatened to file defamation cases against his partners at Phantom Films, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, as they have spoken about the aforementioned case to the press. The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association has issued a show-cause notice to Vikas Bahl.

4. Rajat Kapoor

Actor-filmmaker Rajat Kapoor has been accused of sexual misconduct by a few women on Twitter. A journalist said that he asked her really uncomfortable questions. Another woman said that almost ten years ago, Rajat used to call her “incessantly” from actor Saurabh Shukla’s phone. The woman also added that Rajat Kapoor asked her if she knew any empty houses and then she realised what he had meant. Rajat Kapoor later apologised.

Rajat Kapoor has since issued an apology.

5. Kailash Kher

A journalist came forward with her allegations against Kailash Kher. Her account said that the singer touched her inappropriately when she went to interview him. Even a fan from Kolkata said that Kher had been harassing her. Next, singer Sona Mohapatra also came forward with her allegations where she accused the singer of harassing her on multiple occasions. Kailash Kher issued an apology on October 8.

6. Vairamuthu

Singer Chinmayi recalled that at least on two occasions Vairamuthu made her feel uncomfortable and the singer claimed she was also told that “she won’t have a career” should she fail to “cooperate”. However, Vairamuthu on Wednesday denied all charges. Other women have also accused Vairamuthu of sexual misconduct.

Vairamuthu has denied all sexual misconduct charges leveled against him.

7. M Mukesh

A casting director alleged that she was harassed by Mukesh in Chennai while working on the Malayalam quiz show Koteeswaran. He called her room multiple times and even shifted his room to the one next to hers. Mukesh claimed he has no memory of working with her.

8. Abhijeet Bhattacharya

A flight attendant alleged that she was sexually harassed by Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya in a pub in Kolkata. Abhijeet retaliated as he told indianexpress.com, “Most of the fat and ugly girls are blaming and I wasn’t born at that time.”

9. Varun Gover

In 2001, Varun Grover allegedly harassed a woman during the rehearsal of a play. Grover has denied all charges and put out a statement on Twitter saying “NEVER touched any person inappropriately in life.” Director Anurag Kashyap said that he “refuses to believe any allegations about him (Varun)”.

Varun Grover has issued a detailed statement regarding the harassment episode.

10. Raghu Dixit

An aspiring singer, whose story was shared by singer Chinmayi Sripaada, revealed how Raghu Dixit once tried to kiss her in his studio when she came for a song recording. Chinmayi shared another tweet revealing the story of a singer who said Raghu asked her to sit on his lap during one of their meetings at his studio. Raghu Dixit issued an apology.

This is a developing story.

