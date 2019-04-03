“Ghar Se Nikalte Hi” actor Mayoori Kango is now Google India industry head – agency business

Mayoori Kango might have left acting a long time ago, but that doesn’t mean her professional life ended. The light-eyed actor, whom many might remember as the “Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Kuch Door Chalte Hi” girl, made a name for herself in the digital advertising world. Mayoori has now joined Google India as its industry head – agency business.

Mayoori was previously the managing director of Performics.Resultrix, part of the Publicis Groupe. She has also worked with Digitas as associate director, media and Zenith as Chief Digital Officer.

But she had different priorities during her teenage years. At the age of 15, Mayoori Kango chose films over getting enrolled in IIT Kanpur and went on to make her acting debut with National Award-winning film Naseem (1995). She later appeared in movies like Papa Kehte Hain, Betaabi, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Badal and Papa the Great. In her filmy career, she has worked with actors like Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Arshad Warsi, Shakti Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rani Mukerji, Chandrachur Singh and Jugal Hansraj.

Her stint on the small screen included shows like Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kittie Party, Kkusum and Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat.

But Mayoori left it all after getting married to NRI Aditya Dhillon in December 2003, shifting base to the US. She later pursued an MBA in marketing and finance from City University of New York-Baruch College – Zicklin School of Business.

She began the second innings of her career with a New York City-based digital agency called 360i as an associate media manager. She worked in the US from 2004 till 2012. But, after the birth of her son, she returned to India, and settled down in Gurgaon, shuttling between Mumbai and Bengaluru.

In an earlier interview with TOI, Mayoori said, “Every time a new client sees me, they have the same question – ‘How come you are here?’ I have answered it so many times that some colleagues suggested that I record the answer. But I have to prove myself in every new meeting as people have a notion that actors are not intelligent. I have worked hard to make people take me seriously. People should complete their education before they come looking for that big break in Bollywood. Especially the actress, their career in the industry lasts only around ten years. Have a backup option.”

While she prefers to stay away from the glamour world, she still calls actors Gauri Pradhan, Mukul Dev, Arshad Warsi and Shweta Salve her friends.