Master, Valimai are among 2021’s most popular movies on Twitter; Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt top actors chart

Data shared by the microblogging site Twitter has revealed that the most popular films of 2021 didn’t originate from Bollywood. Master and Valimai topped the list of the year’s most talked-about films, while Sonu Sood and Alia Bhatt were declared as the most popular actors of the year on Twitter.

Most retweeted and liked tweet:

Tamil actor Vijay unveiled the first look of his much-anticipated film Beast on Twitter. It became the most liked and retweeted tweet of the year (January 1-November 15). Interestingly, last year, too, another tweet by the actor–a selfie with his fans–was the most retweeted tweet in the world of entertainment.

Most quoted tweeted in entertainment:

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu shared a tweet when he resumed shooting for his much-awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The post became the most quoted tweet this year.

Most tweeted about movies:

1. #Master: Owing to the anticipation around its release, Master was the most popular Indian movie of 2020. It repeated the achievement for the second year in a row, when it was finally released in 2021 after a long delay.

2. #Valimai: Conversations about the Ajith Kumar-starrer Valimai made their way across Twitter timelines as fans enjoyed the movie’s promo release, and continued to talk about it throughout the year.

3. #Beast: Vijay’s fans definitely had a busy year on Twitter. After celebrating the success of Master, fans engaged in conversations about his next film, Beast. Vijay’s tweet revealing the first look became the most retweeted and liked post of the year.

4. #JaiBhim: With theatres still reeling under restrictions, streaming services came as a saviour for film buffs. Amazon Prime Video released Jai Bhim, starring Suriya in the lead role, and the film created quite the buzz for tackling socio-political issues.

5. #VakeelSaab: Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Pink, won the hearts of Telugu cinema lovers. They took to Twitter to talk about the thought-provoking storyline and compelling performances, making it one of the most-tweeted-about movies of the year.

Most tweeted about Bollywood actors (Male)

1. Sonu Sood: Sonu Sood became the go-to person for those in need of aid during the pandemic. His ongoing efforts to help people through social media ensured a top spot on this list.

2. Akshay Kumar: The actor’s big releases, BellBottom and Sooryavanshi, ensured he made enough noise on Twitter.

3. Salman Khan: While his Diwali release Antim created a buzz, Salman Khan’s hosting stint on Bigg Boss makes him a hot topic of discussion on the microblogging platform, for several months at a stretch.

5. Amitabh Bachchan: The Kaun Banega Crorepati host continued to entertain fans in the show’s 13th season, in addition to appearing in Chehre.

Most tweeted about Bollywood actors (Female)

1. Alia Bhatt: With a lineup of exciting projects–RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra–Alia Bhatt continued to rule Twitter.

2. Priyanka Chopra: Priyanka Chopra’s high-profile appearances in The Matrix Resurrections and an interview with Oprah Winfrey, along with the announcement of her return to Bollywood, made her a hot topic of discussion throughout the year.

3. Disha Patani: Be it her fashion statements, workout sessions, or her appearance in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Disha Patani proved she has a loyal fanbase on Twitter.

4. Deepika Padukone: Fans celebrated Deepika’s 14 years in Bollywood, and engaged with her as she continued to expand her horizons beyond acting.

5. Anushka Sharma: Anushka Sharma hasn’t been seen on the big screen in three years, but in 2021, she became a mother for the first time, which made her one of the year’s most popular actors on Twitter.