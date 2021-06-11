Master, Aspirants, Karnan: IMDb releases list of 10 most popular titles of 2021 so far

IMDb has unveiled its list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1, 2021 and June 3, 2021, and is ‘based on IMDbPro data on the page views of IMDb users in India’. While Vijay’s movie Master is at the No 1 position, TVF web series Aspirants follows close behind in the list. Other web shows in the list include November Story and Maharani. Interestingly, none of the Bollywood films released this year have found a place in the top 10.

Here are the 10 most popular titles of 2021 so far:

1. Master (Amazon Prime Video)

‘Thalapathy’ Vijay stars as an alcoholic professor sent to a juvenile school, where he clashes with the inmates and management. In his review of Master, Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Master is the most fun, sensible, enjoyable and good looking movie that Vijay has done in a long time.”

Also Read | Master review: A unique Vijay film

2. Aspirants (TVF and YouTube)

Starring Naveen Kasturia, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja and Shivankit Parihar, Aspirants revolves around UPSC aspirants who often spend years studying for the civil services examination.

3. The White Tiger (Netflix)

Starring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles, The White Tiger revolves around a young boy who uses his wit to escape poverty. While on a job as a driver with an Indian couple, he is asked to make a major sacrifice, which leads him to take matters into his own hands. The film not only got a nod at BAFTA, but Adarsh Gourav was also nominated in the best actor category.

Also Read | The White Tiger movie review: The film belongs to Adarsh Gourav

4. Drishyam 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Jeethu Joseph directorial Drishyam 2 stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy, Saikumar and Asha Sarath. In her review of Drishyam 2, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “It’s not easy to craft murder-mystery sequels. ‘Drishyam 2’ jumps over the familiarity hurdle by broadening its ambit on crime and punishment. If the victim was not a ‘good’ person, does the killing carry as much weight? Equally, can terminating a life, even if accidental, ever be justified? ‘Drishyam 2’ is a solid, satisfying sequel.”

5. November Story (Disney Plus Hotstar)

Tamannaah Bhatia made her digital debut with November Story. In the show, Tamannaah plays Anuradha whose father Ganesan (GM Kumar), a celebrated crime novelist suffering from Alzheimer’s, is found at a murder scene with no memory of what happened. Will she manage to save him forms the crux of the Tamil web series.

6. Karnan (Amazon Prime Video)

In Karnan, Dhanush plays a fearless youngster fighting for the rights of his people. In his review of Karan, Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R wrote, “Karnan needs to be experienced emotionally and visually. It is an approximation of generations of sufferings of people, who have been subjected to unspeakable atrocities owing to where they belong in the caste hierarchy.”

7. Vakeel Saab (Amazon Prime Video)

Pawan Kalyan stepped into the shoes of megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the Telugu remake of critically acclaimed Bollywood movie Pink. The film also starred Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and Shruti Haasan.

Also Read | Vakeel Saab review: Pawan Kalyan towers over film on importance of consent

8. Maharani (Sony Liv)

The political drama set in Bihar chronicles the journey of a simple housewife Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi), who is made the chief minister of the state. Apart from dealing with shrewd politicians, Rani also fights patriarchy.

9. Krack (Aha)

The run-of-the-mill cop drama Krack follows Veera Shankar (Ravi Teja), a hot-headed police officer, who takes on gangster Katari Krishna (Samuthirakani). Krack was Ravi Teja’s third collaboration with Gopichand Malineni after Don Seenu and Balupu.

Also Read | Krack trailer: Ravi Teja is a violent police officer

10. The Great Indian Kitchen (Amazon Prime Video)

In her review of The Great Indian Kitchen, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Last night, I watched a film which didn’t feel like a film at all. It felt like real life. The people in the frame felt like people I have known, and felt for, even though I had never set my eyes on the characters played by Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Vejaramood. The Great Indian Kitchen has gone straight to the top of my best films, the ones that stay with you long after you’ve seen them.”