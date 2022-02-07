Massive crowd gathers outside singer’s house to pay last respects

A MASSIVE crowd of fans, well-wishers, former associates and employees of Lata Mangeshkar turned up at her home Prabhu Kunj on Peddar Road after news of her passing away on Sunday morning. Raghunath Patil, one of those who arrived outside her residence, worked as a driver at Yashraj Films and had come from Badlapur with a garland. “Many years back, I used to drive her to many places. I am waiting to see her and pay respects,”’ Patil said.

The singer’s body was brought to her home from the Breach Candy Hospital at around 1 pm.

Her house help, Bimal Sonawane (79), said, “I worked with Didi for 42 years. We used to give her medicines, clean her room, accompany her on tours to Pune and Kolhapur. During the Ganesh festival, my friends used to come for her Ganpati celebrations. I have brought laddoos for her earlier and she used to eat them. I had never travelled in a plane till I joined her services. Only because of her, I used to travel in planes.” However, police stopped Bimal from entering the building her requests to go inside.

A person, who had come from Vasai, said, “I was disappointed at the way police organised the funeral. Common people were barely allowed to get darshan. I grew up hearing her songs and can’t imagine music without Lata Mangeshkar.”

The Mumbai police band also played many of her songs outside her building.

Meanwhile, several celebrities and politicians, including Actor Amitabh Bachchan, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and singer Suresh Wadkar met the Mangeshkar family at their home. A lot of singers and people who came from the film industry were stopped by the police and political activists and were pleading to be allowed to go and pay respects.

Fans had also come outside her home and traffic at Pedder Road was moving at a slow pace. Many sobbed as her body was brought to the ground floor and as the cortege left home. As her body was brought down, officers from three armed services draped it and on her. Some of the family members were allowed climbed atop the truck carrying her body. The traffic was halted for nearly 30 minutes as the cortege left home.

At Prabhu Kunj, contingents from the Mumbai Police, the Dogra Regiment of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force came to pay their respects. A contingent of Army and police officials accompanied the body to Shivaji Park.