Saturday, March 13, 2021
Latest news

Masaba shares rare photo with Neena Gupta and Viv Richards: ‘My world. My blood’

Masaba Gupta shared a rare childhood photo featuring her parents Neena Gupta and Viv Richards. Masaba will soon be seen in the second season of Masaba Masaba on Netflix.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
March 13, 2021 10:32:17 am
Masaba Gupta- Neena Gupta- Viv RichardsMasaba Gupta shared a rare childhood picture featuring Neena Gupta and Viv Richards together. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Masaba Gupta on Friday took to Instagram to share a rare picture from her childhood featuring her mother Neena Gupta and her biological father, veteran West-Indies cricketer Viv Richards. Masaba shared another photo featuring her maternal grandparents and captioned it, “My world. My blood.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

Before she posted the photos, Masaba shared a message with her Instagram followers, where she spoke about identity. “When I am asked who I am or who I want to be, I never really have an answer. My grandfather was from Benaras, my mother is from Old Delhi. My great-grand-mother from Lahore. And my father from the Caribbean. But I have my eyes on the world. Then how can I be just one thing,” she wrote.

Also read |Neena Gupta, husband Vivek celebrate 20 years of togetherness: When actor revealed how they met in a flight

Neena Gupta was in a relationship with Viv Richards in the 1980s and the two had Masaba in 1989.

Masaba and Neena Gupta poured their hearts and opened up their lives in Netflix’s Masaba Masaba in 2020. The duo is set to return on screen with the second season.

