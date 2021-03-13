Masaba shares rare photo with Neena Gupta and Viv Richards: ‘My world. My blood’

Masaba Gupta on Friday took to Instagram to share a rare picture from her childhood featuring her mother Neena Gupta and her biological father, veteran West-Indies cricketer Viv Richards. Masaba shared another photo featuring her maternal grandparents and captioned it, “My world. My blood.”

Before she posted the photos, Masaba shared a message with her Instagram followers, where she spoke about identity. “When I am asked who I am or who I want to be, I never really have an answer. My grandfather was from Benaras, my mother is from Old Delhi. My great-grand-mother from Lahore. And my father from the Caribbean. But I have my eyes on the world. Then how can I be just one thing,” she wrote.

Neena Gupta was in a relationship with Viv Richards in the 1980s and the two had Masaba in 1989.

Masaba and Neena Gupta poured their hearts and opened up their lives in Netflix’s Masaba Masaba in 2020. The duo is set to return on screen with the second season.