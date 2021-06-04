Masaba Gupta wishes Neena Gupta on her birthday with a gorgeous photo: ‘Breaking rules and uninterested in what the world has to say’

On veteran actor Neena Gupta’s 62nd birthday, daughter Masaba Gupta took to social media to post a lovely message and a gorgeous picture. The fashion designer is proud of the way her mother is defying societal norms and is having a lot of fun in life.

In the picture shared by Masaba on Instagram, the Badhaai Ho actor looks stunning in a white shirt. That playful smile of Neena adds to the charm of the beautiful click. Along with the photo, Masaba wrote, “Defying age,breaking rules & uninterested in what the world has to say…all while having a lot of fun! That’s @neena_gupta & it’s her birthday today. Happy birthday Mom 🍰 🤩❤️ | 📸: @josephradhik.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

Masaba Gupta’s birthday post for her mother got many likes from her fans. Actor Mini Mathur commented on it saying, “She is a pathbreaking, inspirational, utterly gorgeous woman. Happy birthday neenaji @neena_gupta.” VJ Maria Goretti also wished the veteran star as she wrote, “What a beautiful woman inside out @neena_gupta, happiest birthday, may the adventure never stop. And such a fantastic photograph @josephhardik..”

Actor Soni Razdan also wished her ‘best friend’ Neena Gupta on her birthday. She shared a photo of herself with Neena and wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday best friend forever … Have a wonderful year… may you go from strength to strength. And may we continue our travels when we can for as long as we can ♥️♥️♥️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Masaba and Neena were last seen together in Netflix’s Masaba Masaba, directed by Sonam Nair. The two are all set to appear in the show’s second season.