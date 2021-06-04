scorecardresearch
Friday, June 04, 2021
Masaba Gupta wishes Neena Gupta on her birthday with a gorgeous photo: ‘Breaking rules and uninterested in what the world has to say’

Celebrity fashion designer Masaba Gupta is proud of the way her mother Neena Gupta is defying age and is having a lot of fun in life.

June 4, 2021 2:39:00 pm
masaba gupta neena gupta birthday wishMasaba Gupta has posted a lovely message for her mother Neena Gupta. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/instagram)

On veteran actor Neena Gupta’s 62nd birthday, daughter Masaba Gupta took to social media to post a lovely message and a gorgeous picture. The fashion designer is proud of the way her mother is defying societal norms and is having a lot of fun in life.

In the picture shared by Masaba on Instagram, the Badhaai Ho actor looks stunning in a white shirt. That playful smile of Neena adds to the charm of the beautiful click. Along with the photo, Masaba wrote, “Defying age,breaking rules & uninterested in what the world has to say…all while having a lot of fun! That’s @neena_gupta & it’s her birthday today. Happy birthday Mom 🍰 🤩❤️ | 📸: @josephradhik.”

 

Masaba Gupta’s birthday post for her mother got many likes from her fans. Actor Mini Mathur commented on it saying, “She is a pathbreaking, inspirational, utterly gorgeous woman. Happy birthday neenaji @neena_gupta.” VJ Maria Goretti also wished the veteran star as she wrote, “What a beautiful woman inside out @neena_gupta, happiest birthday, may the adventure never stop. And such a fantastic photograph @josephhardik..”

Actor Soni Razdan also wished her ‘best friend’ Neena Gupta on her birthday. She shared a photo of herself with Neena and wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday best friend forever … Have a wonderful year… may you go from strength to strength. And may we continue our travels when we can for as long as we can ♥️♥️♥️.”

Masaba and Neena were last seen together in Netflix’s Masaba Masaba, directed by Sonam Nair. The two are all set to appear in the show’s second season.

