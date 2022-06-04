Masaba Gupta wishes mom Neena Gupta on birthday: ‘Find me a more powerful icon’

On Neena Gupta’s birthday on Saturday, her daughter Masaba Gupta took to social media and shared a series of throwback photos of the veteran star from her younger days and called her a ‘powerful icon’. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Masaba wrote, “I mean, find me a more powerful icon! THE GREATEST ! 🤩👸💛💗🧡🤩😍💪 ♾ Happy Birthday Mom! 🧁.”

As Masaba wished Neena on her birthday, others also joined in to wish the Badhaai Ho actor. Shreya Dhanwanthary wrote, “Happy birthdaaaaay ❤️” in the comments section. Meiyang Chang commented, “Neena Ji is timeless! 👏❤️🙌”. Smriti Irani wrote, “Birthday greetings @neena_gupta ji 🙏.”

Masaba and Neena shared great chemistry and it was visible on their first web show together, Masaba Masaba on Netflix. The show showcased the warm mother-daughter dynamic the two share. Neena had earlier shared how she believes that her relationship with Masaba is such that even if they fight “like cats and dogs, after 10 minutes, they are okay with each other.” “After that, both our decibel levels come down. Then, there are times, a parantha does the trick,” Neena had earlier said.

Neena had also accepted that she is emotionally dependent on Masaba and so is she. “Masaba is independent. We started Masaba’s business together, but she is on her own now. I don’t interfere in it at all. But emotionally, we depend on each other. Sometimes, I am her child. Sometimes, she is my child,” Neena told The Indian Express.