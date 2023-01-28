Vivian Richards escorts Masaba Gupta to her wedding reception, Satyadeep Misra poses with Neena Gupta. See pics

Actor-designer Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra got married away from the public eye on Friday. The couple announced their marriage on social media by sharing pictures from the wedding ceremony. After the ceremony, they hosted a party for their friends and family. Masaba was escorted to the party by her father, veteran cricketer Vivian Richards. Her mother Neena Gupta came with her husband Vivek Mehra.

A video from outside the party had Neena, Masaba and Satyadeep distributing sweets to the paparazzi. They thanked them for being there. A paparazzo shared the video on Instagram and Sangeeta Bijlani congratulated the newly weds in the comments section. She wrote, “Congratulations @neena_gupta and to the lovely couple @masabagupta Wow good to see the Legend Sir @vivrich51.” Many fans of the actor-designer congratulated her and gave her best wishes for the new phase of her life.

The guest list of Masaba and Satyadeep’s wedding party included Sonam Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Amol Parashar, Rohini Iyer, Dia Mirza, and Soni Razdan. The couple also posed for a family photo with Satyadeep’s mother Nalini and his sister Chinmaya, Neena and Vivek, and Vivian Richards. For the party, Masaba chose to wear a blue slit skirt that she paired with a black top and Satyadeep wore a beige-coloured blazer and a white shirt.

Check out all the photos from Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra’s wedding party

Masaba Gupta with her father Vivian Richards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Masaba Gupta with her father Vivian Richards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The newlyweds Masaba and Satyadeep strike a pose with their family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The newlyweds Masaba and Satyadeep strike a pose with their family. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra with Vivian Richards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra with Vivian Richards. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra at their wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra at their wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neena Gupta with her daughter masaba and son-in-law Satyadeep Misra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Neena Gupta with her daughter masaba and son-in-law Satyadeep Misra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Soni Razdan attended Masaba Gupta’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Soni Razdan attended Masaba Gupta’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Gaurav Kapur was also present at Masaba-Satyadeep wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Gaurav Kapur was also present at Masaba-Satyadeep wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonam Kapoor was present at close friend Masaba Gupta’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor was present at close friend Masaba Gupta’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dia Mirza at Masaba Gupta’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Dia Mirza at Masaba Gupta’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amol Parashar at Masaba Gupta’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Amol Parashar at Masaba Gupta’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Konkona Sensharna was also there at Masaba Gupta’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Konkona Sensharna was also there at Masaba Gupta’s wedding party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Announcing her wedding, Masaba wrote on Instagram, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!” She also posted another family picture from her wedding ceremony and captioned it, “For the first time ever – My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family Everything from here on is just bonus.”

Masaba and Satyadeep met each other on the set of the Netflix series Masaba Masaba in 2020. They dated each other for two years before taking the wedding vows. Masaba was earlier married to film producer Madhu Mantena and got divorced in 2019.