Tuesday, Jan 31, 2023
Masaba Gupta pens sweet tributes for parents Neena Gupta, Viv Richards and Vivek Mehra after her wedding: ‘A gentle giant…’

Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra tied the knot a few days ago. Later, the designer shared special tributes for her diverse family on her social media.

masaba guptaMasaba Gupta with her parents Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards. (Photo: Masaba/Instagram)

Designer and actor Masaba Gupta tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra after a relationship of few years. The two had a beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony, which saw the presence of bride’s father, cricketing giant Vivian Richards, her mother and actor Neena Gupta, and Neena’s husband Vivek Mehra.

Masaba recently paid tribute to all her guardians on Instagram, by posting their individual portraits along with a sweet note. She shared first her mother and acclaimed actor Neena Gupta’s snap, who looked lovely in a light green saree and necklace. The caption read, “The sweetest thing. Thanks for raising me to be a lioness.” The next photo was of Richards, who flew down to Mumbai to be a part of Masaba’s special day. Sharing a picture of Richards, who was seen dressed in a Masaba shirt, the designer wrote, “The eyes, chico. They never lie. My fierce father, a gentle giant and I’m so glad I got not just your nose but also your shoulders to take on the world just like you did and emerge a fighter.”

neena gupta (Photo: Masaba/Instagram) vivek mehra (Photo: Masaba/Instagram) vivian richards (Photo: Masaba/Instagram)

And last but not the least, Masaba ended her tribute by paying a homage to Neena’s partner, Vivek Mehra, tagging him like she did Richards, as the father of the bride. She wrote, “The gentle entrepreneur in me that you see is all courtesy this man. The kind brain and the most giving heart.” Post her wedding, Masaba shared a set of lovely images, which featured her and Misra, and their near and dear ones as well. She captioned one of the family portraits as “For the first time ever – My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family. Everything from here on is just bonus.”

Also Read |Vivian Richards escorts Masaba Gupta to her wedding reception, Satyadeep Misra poses with Neena Gupta. See pics

Masaba Gupta had announced her wedding with Satyadeep Misra with a caption that read, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great.” The two shared screen space in Masaba’s acting debut — the Netflix series Masaba Masaba.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 16:48 IST
