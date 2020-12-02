scorecardresearch
Masaba Gupta looks like a ‘smug little boy’ in throwback photo with Hrithik Roshan

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | December 2, 2020 3:47:41 pm
masaba gupta hrithik roshan tbt throwback photoMasaba Gupta shares a throwback photo also featuring Hrithik Roshan. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta on Wednesday took fans down memory lane by tweeting a cute picture of herself with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan from more than 20 years ago.

Masaba mentioned how she was such a big fan of Hrithik that she threw a tantrum in front of actor-mother Neena Gupta to make her meet him. “I insisted my mother take me to meet @iHrithik else I won’t eat my food,” she wrote.

The picture posted alongside the tweet shows Hrithik Roshan and Masaba Gupta sitting on a couch and smiling at the camera. Masaba shared that she was 11-12 years old and Hrithik Roshan’s debut film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000) was set to release in some time.

Poking fun at her look in the picture, Masaba tweeted, “I look like a smug little boy!”

