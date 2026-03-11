Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Masaba Gupta says she can’t keep up with her ‘cool’ parents as father Vivian Richards named envoy for Commonwealth meeting
Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a video celebrating her father Vivian Richards’ appointment as Envoy for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, renowned for building a distinctive identity in the fashion world, is also the daughter of two legends from very different fields. Her mother, Neena Gupta, hardly needs an introduction, while her father, Vivian Richards, is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in the history of cricket, having revolutionised the game with his fearless style. Recently, Masaba took to Instagram to share a video of her father after he was appointed Envoy for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2026, which will be held in Antigua and Barbuda from November 1 to 4 this year.
‘My parents are damn cool’
She wrote in the caption, “Why are my parents SO. DAMN. COOL ?! I can’t keep up. But, I have a feeling my daughter will”. The clip begins with the cricket legend speaking to a woman, reflecting on memories from The Oval. Talking about a historic moment from 1976, he said: “I’m listening to something which took place in 1976 at the Oval, Blast from the Past. I think I managed to score 291, so I’m just trying to recall and remember those days. It sounds pretty good.”
When the interviewer referred to him as “one of the greatest cricket batters of all time,” Richards responded with characteristic humility. “It is so nice to hear it coming from you. You know, you wouldn’t hear it from me. But thank you so much. I happen to be that individual.” In the clip, he also spoke about his Caribbean roots and the region’s connection to the Commonwealth. “The Caribbean, we have so much to offer. As you know, most of the Caribbean islands have been in the Commonwealth as well. We’re from a place where the weather is as good as any. I’m not just a representative of Antigua and Barbuda, but also a representative of the West Indies, being captain for many years as well.”
My father still feel strongly about racism
A few years ago, Masaba also spoke about how deeply the issue of racism has affected her father. In an interaction with journalist Faye D’Souza, she revealed that Richards continues to feel strongly about the subject. “Now I know why my father felt so strongly about it (racism) for so many years. Till today, if you ask him, he’ll have tears in his eyes or he’ll have this rage in him, where he will answer with a lot of pride. He grew up in the worst of times. He played professional cricket in a time where the colour of your skin came in the way of your ability to move ahead in the world. It’s there, everywhere. It’ll keep being spoken of until we fight for it, and it’s only going to happen if everybody fights for it.”
