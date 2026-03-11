Masaba Gupta says she can’t keep up with her ‘cool’ parents as father Vivian Richards named envoy for Commonwealth meeting

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, renowned for building a distinctive identity in the fashion world, is also the daughter of two legends from very different fields. Her mother, Neena Gupta, hardly needs an introduction, while her father, Vivian Richards, is widely regarded as one of the greatest batters in the history of cricket, having revolutionised the game with his fearless style. Recently, Masaba took to Instagram to share a video of her father after he was appointed Envoy for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2026, which will be held in Antigua and Barbuda from November 1 to 4 this year.

‘My parents are damn cool’

She wrote in the caption, “Why are my parents SO. DAMN. COOL ?! I can’t keep up. But, I have a feeling my daughter will”. The clip begins with the cricket legend speaking to a woman, reflecting on memories from The Oval. Talking about a historic moment from 1976, he said: “I’m listening to something which took place in 1976 at the Oval, Blast from the Past. I think I managed to score 291, so I’m just trying to recall and remember those days. It sounds pretty good.”