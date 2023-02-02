From playing Masaba Gupta’s ex-husband to marrying her, Satyadeep Misra opens up about his love story: ‘Our wedding was intimate, not secretive’

On January 27, Satyadeep Misra and Masaba Gupta broke the internet as they announced their wedding. While the two have been dating for a while, the news did come as a happy surprise to fans, and even most in the industry. Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Satyadeep shared that the wedding was not ‘secretive’ and they just wanted to do something ‘small and private’.

“We wanted to do it in an intimate way. We went and signed on the 27th morning and had a small party. There was nothing secretive about it. We have always been very open about the relationship when it started. I also strongly feel that secrecy will sort of affect your relationship. You have to own it and be open about it. It was just that the pictures came like that and everyone was like ‘oh wow’,” he added with a smile.

While announcing the wedding on Instagram, Masaba’s caption truly defined their relationship. The designer-turned-actor wrote, “Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!”

When asked to reveal details of their love story and how it just clicked, an otherwise shy Satyadeep went all out, gushing about his ladylove. He shared how it was the ‘ease of the relationship’ that got the ball rolling for them. The actor said they met during the shoot of Masaba Masaba season 1, where he was playing Masaba’s ex-husband. “It was an eight-day schedule and I came in with a broken leg. Maybe it was sympathy,” he smirked.

Satyadeep further shared, “I am not much of a talker but I could speak to her for hours. I like being around her and am the happiest when I go back home and spend those three hours with her. Which is why it seemed right.” He added that then the pandemic happened and they got to spend more time together. “It’s a learning; if you can pass through two years of Covid, being all peaceful and happy [it will work].”

“It happens that you just find somebody, who you vibe better. You do have fights but they get resolved faster. Those things.. It’s a cumulative of all of it,” he said with a smile.

Readers may know that Satyadeep Misra was earlier married to Aditi Rao Hydari, while Masaba divorced producer Madhu Mantena in 2019. We asked if past relationship experience makes one bitter or cynical about falling in love again. Satyadeep replied, “You are always wary of falling in love to an extent that it could hurt you. And that’s true for every one of us.”

Giving out some love lessons, the POW actor added, “I think the braver you are with love, the more it gives you back. Many have said it in the past too. Yes, the ones who have gone through breakups wouldn’t believe in it initially but I think that’s the way to go. You need to come from a place of giving to get it back. And it applies to everything in life.”

Satyadeep Misra is now all prepped for the release of Jehanabad. The web series also stars Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmick and Harshita Gaur. Starting February 3, it will stream on SonyLIV.