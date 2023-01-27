scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Masaba Gupta poses with dad Viv Richards and mom Neena Gupta on her wedding, pens emotional note: ‘This is us… my beautiful blended family’

Masaba Gupta married actor Satyadeep Misra tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony. Her parents Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards came together for the celebration.

Masaba MasabaFashion designer Masaba Gupta's father Vivian Richards attended her wedding. (Photo: Instagram/masabagupta)
Masaba Gupta poses with dad Viv Richards and mom Neena Gupta on her wedding, pens emotional note: ‘This is us… my beautiful blended family’
Fashion designer Masaba Gupta surprised everyone with the announcement of her wedding with actor Satyadeep Misra on Friday morning. The wedding was attended not by just her mother Neena Gupta but also father, former cricketer Vivian Richards. The Masaba Masaba actor shared an emotional note along with a family portrait where her parents are in the same frame, a rare instance.

Neena is seen sitting with her husband Vivek Mehra, as Viv Richards stands behind them, next to the newly married couple. Neena and Vivian had Masaba out of the wedlock and the actor raised her daughter as a single mother.

Also Read |Neena Gupta on being a single mother, her relationship with Vivian Richards: ‘Life was very, very tough’

Sharing the family photograph, Masaba wrote, “For the first time ever – My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family Everything from here on is just bonus.”

Masaba announced her wedding through social media on Friday morning with a picture of her and Satyadeep. She wrote, “Married my ocean of calm,this morning.Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!”

 

Neena also shared the news of her daughter’s wedding as she wrote a heartfelt caption which read, “Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai sharing with you friends (Today it’s my daughter’s wedding. In my heart, there is weird peace, happiness, gratitude and love. Sharing it with you friends).”

In an appearance on the Curly Tales YouTube channel, Masaba had shared that during her childhood, she would often travel to new countries because her father was a commentator. “We would just travel with him, you know, we’d go to England and we’d go to Africa. So yeah I always say I’m a travelling baby,” said Masaba. She, however, made it clear that she is a “hardcore” Mumbai girl and cannot stay in any other city for more than a couple of days, and even then only goes for work trips.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 15:58 IST
