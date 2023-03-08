Masaba Gupta on bond with father Viv Richards, mom Neena Gupta: ‘You have to treat them like your children, spend time with them’

After enjoying her stint as a designer, Masaba Gupta debuted as an actor with a biographical drama Masaba Masaba. And if juggling between two professions was not enough, she also launched her cosmetic brand last year. At the sidelines of LoveChild X Myntra event, where she launched her new products, Masaba spoke to indianexpress.com and shared why her brand means a lot to her.

Talking about the relationship she shares with makeup, the entrepreneur shared that she faced a lot of skin issues while growing up. This led to makeup being forbidden for her at home. “I couldn’t wear it and my mother’s makeup was locked away from me. It was a really tough time for me as I had terrible acne and would have to take injections, antibiotics, and even birth control pills for my PCOS. I had a faraway relationship with makeup and so people don’t understand what LoveChild means to me. When I launched my brand, I wanted everyone to be able to wear it. I don’t want them to conceal but instead highlight their strengths. Honestly, you don’t need to cover up your flaws with makeup, it’s just a way to add to the overall look. The brand is for everyone, and of course, has an Indian angle. That’s what makes it all the more special.”

Elaborating on the same, Masaba said that women tend to worry too much and thus she advises young girls to be confident in their skin. “Your personality is what makes you beautiful. How you feel does the same. So just be happy and healthy, and you will glow,” she added.

Sharing more about her entrepreneurial journey, Masaba gives all the credit to her mother, actor Neena Gupta for supporting her. She added, “When I told her I wanted to become an actor, she said given the industry, after a certain age, the game gets over. She asked me to do something that involves my brain as that was my most powerful asset. She has been such a strong force for me throughout.”

Many would say that Masaba Gupta also had access to a lot of celebrities, who have often wore and promoted her clothes. When asked about the same, she said, “See, someone like Sonam (Kapoor), I have known her since childhood. Through the course, I have developed a relationship with Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan, and I have really enjoyed dressing them up. But honestly, you cannot bank on that as a business. I am grateful that I got the opportunity to dress people, who can get us traction and engagement but the brand cannot be just about that. Also, I am a very private person, so I wouldn’t like going for dinner to get them to promote me.”

Masaba Gupta recently tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra in an intimate wedding. When asked why she opted for a low-key ceremony, she laughed and said, “I am so tired yaar. Between launching products, where did I have any time?” She added, “It was the first time the whole family was coming together and it was an active decision to not have anybody that I am not related to. I anyway lead a public life so I just wanted to share this moment with the people who mean something to me. Shaadi is a personal decision and I like intimacy. We also had a dinner and party the next day for everyone.”

While Satyadeep had spoken at length about what made him fall for her, Masaba simply said that he meant “peace and joy” for her. “He is not from this world, universe, or even the planet. He is also incredibly intelligent and secure. I think they don’t make men like him anymore,” the newlywed smiled to share.

On a final note, we asked Masaba Gupta about developing a bond with father Vivian Richards, who was even by her side at her wedding. Discussing the same, she said, “You know, as we grow older, we have to remember our parents aren’t getting younger either. You have to be careful and mindful about how you interact with them. They are quite sensitive and may even be feeling a bit lost in your life. I make sure I actively work on my relationship with my parents. Even though I have lived my whole life with my mother, I make an active effort to be with her, spend time and also take her for holidays. That’s what I also do with my father. I think you have to treat them like your children and just spend time with them.”