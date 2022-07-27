scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Masaba Gupta: ‘I want to learn from Uorfi Javed, I would rate her choices 10/10’

Ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta has praised Uorfi Javed’s fashion choices. She said that Uorfi is really working hard on her outfits every day.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 3:36:49 pm
Masaba GuptaMasaba Gupta is currently promoting her upcoming show Masaba Masaba Season 2. (Photo: Masaba Gupta, Uorfi Javed/Instagram)

After Ranveer Singh, Uorfi Javed has found a new admirer. It’s none other than fashion ‘king’ Masaba Gupta. The fashion designer-actor, who is currently promoting her upcoming web series Masaba Masaba Season 2, recently revealed that she appreciates Uorfi for the thought she puts behind each outfit.

In a recent interview with Red FM 93.5, the 33-year-old designer said, “I want to learn from Uorfi Javed. I think she’s putting in a lot of hard work. More than any designer, any brand, she’s really working hard on her outfits every day. I would rate her choices 10/10 because there’s so much effort.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Red FM (@redfmindia)

Talking about the hard work behind each outfit, Masaba Gupta said, “There’s a thought behind each garment. There’s a thought behind where she wants to take her photos. There’s a thought behind the hair and make-up. It’s a lot of hard work. People think it’s easy to make content, dress up and go. Just put on the look, wear heels just for 3 days and go outside. You’ll be wiped out, Uorfi does it every day.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

Uorfi Javed, who is a paparazzi favorite, is often the target of trolls. Recently, Ranveer Singh spoke about her fashion choices on Koffee with Karan Season 7. In the rapid fire segment, Karan Johar asked, “Whose nightmare it would be to repeat an outfit too quickly”, to which Ranveer quickly replied, “Uorfi Javed”. Karan reverted saying, “Cause she is in new cuts,” to which Ranveer said, “Yeah, she is a fashion icon.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

3

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

4

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

5

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it w...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Kannada pride trumps Hindutva: With statue of Goddess, Karnataka govt tri...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Google Street View comes to India, with data from local partners 

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

Accused in Amravati chemist murder case attacked by inmates in Mumbai jail

With crisis everywhere, do democracies have an edge?

With crisis everywhere, do democracies have an edge?

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for third day, Congress leaders detained during protest

Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for third day, Congress leaders detained during protest

Yasin Malik admitted to hospital after hunger strike in Tihar jail

Yasin Malik admitted to hospital after hunger strike in Tihar jail

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate
Opinion

What the Hamid Ansari controversy tells us about our political climate

Premium
How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it work?
Explained

How India set up its first bullion exchange, and how will it work?

Did coronavirus emerge from the Wuhan market or Chinese lab? Two new studies weigh in

Did coronavirus emerge from the Wuhan market or Chinese lab? Two new studies weigh in

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

kriti sanon birthday
Kriti Sanon turns 32: Meet the fitness freak
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement