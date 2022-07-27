Masaba Gupta: ‘I want to learn from Uorfi Javed, I would rate her choices 10/10’

July 27, 2022 3:36:49 pm
After Ranveer Singh, Uorfi Javed has found a new admirer. It’s none other than fashion ‘king’ Masaba Gupta. The fashion designer-actor, who is currently promoting her upcoming web series Masaba Masaba Season 2, recently revealed that she appreciates Uorfi for the thought she puts behind each outfit.
In a recent interview with Red FM 93.5, the 33-year-old designer said, “I want to learn from Uorfi Javed. I think she’s putting in a lot of hard work. More than any designer, any brand, she’s really working hard on her outfits every day. I would rate her choices 10/10 because there’s so much effort.”
View this post on Instagram
Talking about the hard work behind each outfit, Masaba Gupta said, “There’s a thought behind each garment. There’s a thought behind where she wants to take her photos. There’s a thought behind the hair and make-up. It’s a lot of hard work. People think it’s easy to make content, dress up and go. Just put on the look, wear heels just for 3 days and go outside. You’ll be wiped out, Uorfi does it every day.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Uorfi Javed, who is a paparazzi favorite, is often the target of trolls. Recently, Ranveer Singh spoke about her fashion choices on Koffee with Karan Season 7. In the rapid fire segment, Karan Johar asked, “Whose nightmare it would be to repeat an outfit too quickly”, to which Ranveer quickly replied, “Uorfi Javed”. Karan reverted saying, “Cause she is in new cuts,” to which Ranveer said, “Yeah, she is a fashion icon.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Latest News
Anyone proven guilty must be punished, but media trials unacceptable: Mamata
Research finds bacteria can remove plastic pollution from lakes
No showering of petals on Muslims, they bulldoze our houses: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi
Sonakshi Sinha to star in brother Kussh Sinha’s Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness: ‘We found something that we both were excited about’
ECGC IPO likely to hit market in fourth quarter of FY23: CMD
Man from Madhya Pradesh detained for threatening to blow up VHP office in Delhi, say police
With crisis everywhere, do democracies have an edge?
Local communities have no role in economic decisions in ‘unscientific’ Kasturirangan report: Madhav Gadgil
Bajaj Auto looking at high-end electric motorcycles
Dominance by IPL franchises in global T20 leagues dangerous: Adam Gilchrist
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) review: A terrific laptop to experience gaming on the go
CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2022: How to download Science, Commerce score card