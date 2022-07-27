Masaba Gupta: ‘I want to learn from Uorfi Javed, I would rate her choices 10/10’

After Ranveer Singh, Uorfi Javed has found a new admirer. It’s none other than fashion ‘king’ Masaba Gupta. The fashion designer-actor, who is currently promoting her upcoming web series Masaba Masaba Season 2, recently revealed that she appreciates Uorfi for the thought she puts behind each outfit.

In a recent interview with Red FM 93.5, the 33-year-old designer said, “I want to learn from Uorfi Javed. I think she’s putting in a lot of hard work. More than any designer, any brand, she’s really working hard on her outfits every day. I would rate her choices 10/10 because there’s so much effort.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red FM (@redfmindia)

Talking about the hard work behind each outfit, Masaba Gupta said, “There’s a thought behind each garment. There’s a thought behind where she wants to take her photos. There’s a thought behind the hair and make-up. It’s a lot of hard work. People think it’s easy to make content, dress up and go. Just put on the look, wear heels just for 3 days and go outside. You’ll be wiped out, Uorfi does it every day.”

Uorfi Javed, who is a paparazzi favorite, is often the target of trolls. Recently, Ranveer Singh spoke about her fashion choices on Koffee with Karan Season 7. In the rapid fire segment, Karan Johar asked, “Whose nightmare it would be to repeat an outfit too quickly”, to which Ranveer quickly replied, “Uorfi Javed”. Karan reverted saying, “Cause she is in new cuts,” to which Ranveer said, “Yeah, she is a fashion icon.”