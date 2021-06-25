Masaba Gupta shares her body transformation photos, Ali Fazal promises to follow her mantra

Celebrity fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta has shared her body transformation journey. She said is the ‘lightest’ she has been in the last ten years and for that, she credits her ‘non-negotiable’ fitness routine. In her latest Instagram post, Gupta mentioned that many girls can tackle hormonal issues just by focusing on physical activity and taking a nutritious diet.

Gupta shared how she makes sure to dedicate two hours in the morning to her workout regime and no matter if she had a party a night before, she doesn’t miss it at any cost. “I am as committed to my health as I am to my business and my relationships. Say this to yourself every single day. You have to make one thing about Fitness non-negotiable in your life. It all starts there. My 7-9am workout/walk/yoga is non-negotiable…also no ordering in outside food on a weekday! Simple,ghar ka khaana. 😊No celebration the night before, no amount of stress & no phone call can distract me from this,” the Masaba Masaba actor shared on social media.

Through her strict schedule, Masaba Gupta has “nearly cured PCOD, get off medication, focus better and enjoy time off with the food & drink I love with friends & family on the weekend even more.”

Sharing a picture of her fitter self, she added, “I’m the lightest I’ve been in 10years today and want to prove to myself that a lot of hormonal issues us girls have sometimes can be tackled through fixing your nutrition & making physical activity your focus!”

Many Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sophie Choudry, Malaika Arora, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari hailed Gupta’s dedication towards her body.

Actor Ali Fazal thanked Masaba Gupta for the inspiring post and also shared how it takes a toll on actors when they often go through physical transformation for their roles. The Mirzapur actor commented saying, “so nice to read this.. as a man if i may- haven gone through so many tranformations for work, and what nobody realises is the toll it takes and sometimes mentally that a part of the mind switches off to all inputs. And its only focus and nutrition that almost rekindles the hope that our bodies are amazing gods within themselves.. capable of the unthinkable sometimes. Good on you!! And thank you for this. Inspiring indeed. I started yoga, and nothings pullin me away from that ever now. A non negotiable!? Hehe.”

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also opened up about her battle with PCOD as she commented Gupta’s post saying, “Dear @masabagupta Thankyou for speaking about PCOD. This is one of the most important post in a woman’s life who has suffered from PCOD for really long. Mood Swings, bloating and sudden weight gain. Yoga, walk and only low intensity work out helped me in the past four years. Where i decided no more meds. Meditation everyday, A good energy with a happy state of mind is what i look for everyday. And its started showing now in my overall outlook towards life. ❤️”

Masaba Gupta will soon be seen sharing the screen with Neena Gupta in the second season of their Netflix show, Masaba Masaba.