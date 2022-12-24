Masaba Gupta recalls working as background dancer at award shows: ‘I performed at Commonwealth Games in Australia’

Actor Neena Gupta has said in interviews that her daughter Masaba Gupta is an ‘introvert’. But Masaba wasn’t always sure about this. In a recent interview, the designer-turned-actor opened up about her journey and how she discovered that she loves acting. Masaba also revealed that she once was a background dancer in dancer-choreographer Shiamak Davar‘s group.

Speaking about the time when she felt she might not be an introvert, Masaba told Pinkvilla, “I used to dance for Shiamak Davar and I used to do modern-contemporary with him. I used to be the background dancer at Filmfare, IIFA and all these awards. I performed at Commonwealth Games in Australia. I really enjoyed performing for people and that was when I realised I might be an extrovert.”

However, the first time she felt she also wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps was on the set of the TV show Saans (1998). The show was directed and produced by and starred Neena. But Masaba’s reason for choosing acting as a profession was not her mother’s talent. It was the glamour.

Masaba shared, “I used to do my homework on my mother’s set of Saans and that was my first brush with wanting to do acting. But it was for the wrong reasons. I used to see my mother get ready. I was enamoured by the glamour of it all. I was like, ‘I also want a spot boy’. I also wanted people fussing over me.”

Masaba made her acting debut with the Netflix show Masaba Masaba, which also featured Neena. A second season was released earlier this year. After Masaba Masaba, she moved on to Modern Love Mumbai, which streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

During the interview, Masaba revealed that she “fully fell in love with acting” on the sets of Modern Love Mumbai. She said playing herself on a show named after her could have “spoiled” her. Which is why she decided to be a part of a show like Modern Love, with multiple performers and stories.

Masaba also revealed of the work that her mother has done, it was Saans and the song “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai” which inspired her the most.