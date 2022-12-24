scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Masaba Gupta recalls working as background dancer at award shows: ‘I performed at Commonwealth Games in Australia’

Designer-turned-actor Masaba Gupta recently shared that her love for performing for the audience came from her time as a background dancer in choreographer Shiamak Davar's group.

masaba guptaMasaba Gupta made her acting debut with Netflix show Masaba Masaba. (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Netflix)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Actor Neena Gupta has said in interviews that her daughter Masaba Gupta is an ‘introvert’. But Masaba wasn’t always sure about this. In a recent interview, the designer-turned-actor opened up about her journey and how she discovered that she loves acting. Masaba also revealed that she once was a background dancer in dancer-choreographer Shiamak Davar‘s group.

Speaking about the time when she felt she might not be an introvert, Masaba told Pinkvilla, “I used to dance for Shiamak Davar and I used to do modern-contemporary with him. I used to be the background dancer at Filmfare, IIFA and all these awards. I performed at Commonwealth Games in Australia. I really enjoyed performing for people and that was when I realised I might be an extrovert.”

Also read |‘Nothing like love between a man and a woman, starts with lust and…’: Neena Gupta opens up on relationships, her secret marriage and divorce

However, the first time she felt she also wants to follow in her mother’s footsteps was on the set of the TV show Saans (1998). The show was directed and produced by and starred Neena. But Masaba’s reason for choosing acting as a profession was not her mother’s talent. It was the glamour.

Masaba shared, “I used to do my homework on my mother’s set of Saans and that was my first brush with wanting to do acting. But it was for the wrong reasons. I used to see my mother get ready. I was enamoured by the glamour of it all. I was like, ‘I also want a spot boy’. I also wanted people fussing over me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

Masaba made her acting debut with the Netflix show Masaba Masaba, which also featured Neena. A second season was released earlier this year. After Masaba Masaba, she moved on to Modern Love Mumbai, which streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Also read |Masaba Gupta says she’ll never have the guts to have a baby out of wedlock: ‘Don’t want the extra pressure’

During the interview, Masaba revealed that she “fully fell in love with acting” on the sets of Modern Love Mumbai. She said playing herself on a show named after her could have “spoiled” her. Which is why she decided to be a part of a show like Modern Love, with multiple performers and stories.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...

Masaba also revealed of the work that her mother has done, it was Saans and the song “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai” which inspired her the most.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 10:53:50 am
Next Story

Take accused in Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case for cataract surgery, Delhi HC directs jail authorities

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Palak Tiwari Christmas photos
Palak Tiwari’s ‘Christmas mood’ photo dump features mom Shweta Tiwari, brother Reyansh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close