Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra tie the knot, share first pictures as married couple; Neena Gupta offers congratulations. See here

Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta tied the knot with Satyadeep Misra on January 27, and shared pictures on social media. She wore her mother's jewellery at the ceremony.

masaba gupta satyadeep misra weddingMasaba Gupta married partner Satyadeep Misra on January 27.
Fashion designer-turned-actor Masaba Gupta announced that she has tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Misra. This is both Masaba and Satyadeep’s second marriage.

Taking to Instagram to break the news with her fans and followers, Masaba wrote in a post on Friday morning, “Married my ocean of calm,this morning.Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great! 😄❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Masaba wore a custom-made lehenga of House of Masaba, along with her mother Neena Gupta’s jewellery, while Satyadeep sported a House of Masaba barfi pink kurta and pyjama set with a bandi.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

 

Satyadeep also shared the same photos on Instagram, with the same caption. The couple was showered with love by their Bollywood colleagues in the comments section. Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Athiya Shetty, and Zoya Akhtar were among the scores of film industry personalities who congratulated the couple on the happy news. “Masuuuuu this is so wonderful! Congrats to you both! All the love and happiness in the world,” wrote Sophie Chaudry in a comment. Neena Gupta took Instagram and shared a picture with Masaba. She captioned her post, “Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai sharing with you friends.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

 

Masaba also gave more details of her bridal ensemble. She wrote in a follow-up post, “A marriage is a celebration of stability, movement & balance.. much like life and Manjit Bawa’s work which has hade a huge impact in my life … and this artwork provided the inspiration for my bridal line.” She wore a pink lehenga with twin dupattas, and added, “The custom border has the first ever Masaba Motif – ‘the palm’ & the ‘chidiya’ which celebrates the union of tradition & freedom. A sign that women can believe in the institution of marriage yet follow their hearts & voice their thoughts freely.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

 

Satyadeep appeared as Masaba’s ex-husband in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, a semi-autobiographical comedy drama based on her life. He was previously married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari, but they divorced in 2013. Masaba was previously married to film producer Madhu Mantena; they divorced in 2019.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-01-2023 at 11:49 IST
