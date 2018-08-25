Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena announce ‘trial separation’

Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena married in 2015. Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena married in 2015.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and film producer Madhu Mantena have announced that they have taken a trial separation from marriage in an Instagram post. Masaba is the daughter of actor Neena Gupta and her ex-husband and former West-Indian cricketer Sir Vivian Richards. Madhu Mantena is one of the founders of film studio Phantom films. The duo married in 2015.

The couple said in the Instagram post that they have taken this decision “…after consulting professionals & our parents.” The statement continued, “The only thing we are ready to say for now is that what we both want out of life individually and separately is putting unnecessary pressure on the marriage and love that we share. Hence, we would like to take some time off from each other and our marriage to figure out for ourselves what we want out of this life.”

The couple also requested people to respect their privacy. “We also want to say this is a tough time for us & we want to really protect our privacy at this time. We still hope to find reconciliation in our individual paths and dreams and hence this privacy is very important to us for now.”

The statement concluded with, “While we know, given the world and the lives we live in will lead to speculation, rumours & dragging us down into the dirt at this time… We are communicating and encouraging each other to be brave and reminding ourselves the only priority at this time is the well-being and protection of our own selves and our families. Madhu & Masaba.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd