Masaan producers bankroll social drama SIYA, share first look

Drishyam Films has announced their upcoming film SIYA, which will star Pooja Pandey and Vineet Kumar Singh. The movie tells the tale of a small-town girl who, despite all hurdles, decides to fight the oppressive patriarchy and goes on a quest for justice.
The makers of SIYA, directed by Manish Mundra, shared the poster of the film on Tuesday. The poster itself promises a hard-hitting social drama. Mundra explained in a statement that the film will explore the hypocrisy behind the crimes that women are forced to endure. He said, “The numbers of these crimes are staggering and only seem to be growing with every passing day. We hope to empower women to stand up and speak out with this film. We hope that the audience will understand the relevance of our film and will speak out on the same.”
Get ready to witness a story of resilience and grit. #SIYA releases on 16 September 2022@ManMundra #PoojaPandey @vineetkumar_s @Raghavguptaaa @PanoramaMovies #RashmiSomvanshi #RafeyMahmood #SubhransuDas @neeleshmisra #RaviSrivastava #PrashantDubey @Neelandcircus @mangeshdhakde pic.twitter.com/sjcQh6HUXM
— Drishyam Films (@DrishyamFilms) August 9, 2022
Talking about her role in SIYA, Pooja Pandey said, “This role and character honestly takes a lot out of you emotionally and physically. I was moved by the script and just knew this story deserved to be told.” Her co-star Vineet Kumar Singh says that while the film is based in India, it has universal appeal as the concern is ‘global’.
SIYA is produced by Drishyam Films, who have bankrolled movies like Masaan and Newton. The film will release nationwide on September 16, 2022.
