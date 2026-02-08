Mary Kom, The Family Man actor Sunil Thapa passes away at 68; Priyanka Chopra says ‘You kept me together when I had just lost my dad’

Veteran actor Sunil Thapa, who appeared in Mary Kom and the series The Family Man, died in Kathmandu on Saturday at the age of 68.

The actor breathed his last at Norvic Hospital in Kathmandu after being admitted in an unresponsive condition. Hospital officials said doctors conducted an electrocardiogram and subsequently declared him dead, citing a suspected cardiac arrest.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his heartfelt condolences to the actor’s family. He wrote on Facebook: “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Sunil Thapa, whose powerful performances, especially as Rate Kail,a left an indelible mark on Nepali cinema. His talent and legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace.”