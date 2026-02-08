Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mary Kom, The Family Man actor Sunil Thapa passes away at 68; Priyanka Chopra says ‘You kept me together when I had just lost my dad’
Actor Sunil Thapa, who appeared in Nepali, Bollywood, and Bhojpuri films, died in Kathmandu on Saturday at the age of 68.
Veteran actor Sunil Thapa, who appeared in Mary Kom and the series The Family Man, died in Kathmandu on Saturday at the age of 68.
The actor breathed his last at Norvic Hospital in Kathmandu after being admitted in an unresponsive condition. Hospital officials said doctors conducted an electrocardiogram and subsequently declared him dead, citing a suspected cardiac arrest.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his heartfelt condolences to the actor’s family. He wrote on Facebook: “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Sunil Thapa, whose powerful performances, especially as Rate Kail,a left an indelible mark on Nepali cinema. His talent and legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace.”
Over a career spanning several decades, Sunil Thapa appeared in Nepali, Bollywood, and Bhojpuri films. He was best known for his portrayal of Rate Kaila in the Nepali film Chino, and later gained wider recognition for his supporting role in the biopic Mary Kom and in the web series The Family Man.
Sunil Thapa’s co-stars took to social media to mourn his demise. His Mary Kom co-star Priyanka Chopra shared on Instagram, “You will always be my Coach Sir. You kept me together when I had just lost my dad. You loved me and helped me through many tough days without even realizing. Your warm hugs and your laugh will always be part of my memories. Gone too young but never forgotten. Thank you for your kindness at a time that I was broken. Rest in peace Sunil Thapa. My condolences and prayers are with the family and loved ones.”
Manoj Bajpayee took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “It’s so sad. God bless your soul sir. My 3rd season TFM memories will live forever becasue of you.”
