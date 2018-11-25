Priyanka, Big B, Anushka Sharma celebrate Mary Kom’s sixth World Championships gold win

Mary Kom has once again made India proud by winning a gold medal at the World Championship for the sixth time. As the boxer celebrates her win, Bollywood also hailed the mother of three. Priyanka Chopra, who portrayed Mary Kom’s life on screen in Omung Kumar’s 2014 directorial, took to Twitter and wished the sportstar. Her tweet read, “Wow! Only you could do it!! What an achievement… the first female boxer to win the #WorldChampionship for an unprecedented 6th time! Congratulations… It’s a proud moment for the nation & you are and always will be my inspiration.. Here’s to #MagnificentMary 💪🏼”

Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Already up to 6, and she’s just begun! More and more power to you, Mary Kom!”

Amitabh Bachchan shared how he considers Mary Kom gloves, that she gifted to Big B, as a gold medal. He wrote, “I ever value your BOXING GLOVES that you gifted me ! they are MY gold medals.”

Wow! Only you could do it!! What an achievement… the first female boxer to win the #WorldChampionship for an unprecedented 6th time! Congratulations @MangteC… It’s a proud moment for the nation & you are and always will be my inspiration.. Here’s to #MagnificentMary 💪🏼 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 24, 2018

Let’s put #MaryKom ‘s 6th world championship in perspective Her 1st win was as a teenager

Her 6th at 35 and a mother of 3 Advertising This, for me is ageless resilience, grit n determination at d same top top level of a @Cristiano n @rogerfederer Make no mistake

Proper #legend@MangteC pic.twitter.com/fZhehZG6ji — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) November 25, 2018

Mary Kom, who won a gold medal in the World Championship for the sixth time on Saturday, had previously won gold in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008 and 2010, respectively.