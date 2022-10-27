scorecardresearch
Marrakech Film Festival to honour Ranveer Singh, Tilda Swinton, James Gray

Ranveer Singh, who will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, will be honoured at the at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival.

ranveer singh slappedRanveer Singh will be felicitated at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival. (Photo: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, along with Scottish actor Tilda Swinton, American filmmaker James Gray, and Moroccan director Farida Benlyazid, will be felicitated at the 2022 Marrakech International Film Festival, the organisers announced on Thursday.

In recognition of their “brilliant careers”, the quartet will receive the Etoile d’or (Golden Star) at the festival, scheduled to be held from November 11 to 19 in the Moroccan city.

Singh, who has starred in films such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Bajirao Mastani and Gully Boy in his decade-long career, said he is humbled and thrilled to be receiving the Etoile d’Or at the film gala.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

“The notion that my craft has resonated in Africa is hugely gratifying! It’s indicative of the fact that my work has been able to transcend geographical and cultural borders. For a humble artiste, who wishes to bring people together through entertainment, this is greatly rewarding. I cannot wait to be in Marrakech to soak in the love of the people and express my gratitude to them,” the 37-year-old actor said in a statement.

Ranveer Singh will also participate in the ‘In Conversation With’ programme at the festival along with nine other major names from global cinema, including British actor Jeremy Irons, French actor and director Julie Delpy, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, French filmmaker Julia Ducournau, American filmmaker and poet Jim Jarmusch, French actor Marina Fois, Swedish director Ruben Ostlund, French filmmaker Leos Carax, and Franco-Lebanese composer Gabriel Yared.

Singh will next be seen in Cirkus, which reunites him with his Simmba director Rohit Shetty.

First published on: 27-10-2022 at 06:49:16 pm
