Marjaavaan trailer: Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh starrer feels quite dated

The trailer of Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh, is out. In the trailer, we are introduced to the three lead characters.

Hero Sidharth and villain Riteish are at loggerheads. Tara plays Sidharth’s love interest. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh.

The trailer is replete with filmy dialogues that are quite passe in Hindi movies now. In one of the scenes, Sidharth Malhotra’s character says, “Main maarunga mar jayega, dobara janam lene se darr jayega.” And that’s not the only one. Throughout the trailer, every character talks in couplets and this feels quite dated for a film in 2019.

Watch the trailer of Marjaavaan here:

There is also a reference to the 2014 film Ek Villain which starred Sidharth and Riteish. The trailer does not feel cohesive and feels like it was put together hurriedly. The 3 minutes 15 seconds trailer is not impressive enough to hold our attention but it remains to be seen if the film will change that perspective.

Marjaavaan has been written and directed by Milap Zaveri who is known for films like Satyameva Jayate and Mastizaade. The trailer here is also reminiscent of the action scenes that we saw in the John Abraham starrer in 2018.

Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the film releases on November 8.