Sidharth-Riteish starrer Marjaavaan to release on November 15

The release of Marjaavaan has been pushed ahead to avert a clash with Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, and the film will now hit the theatres on November 15.

Advertising

Featuring Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh, Marjaavaan was previously slated to be released on November 8.

According to a press release, “The makers of Marjaavaan have taken the decision to make way for Bala for their long-standing relationship with Maddock and Dinesh Vijan.

“They wish the best for both the films and hope they are loved by the audiences.”

Produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, Marjaavaan is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.