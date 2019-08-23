Marjaavaan posters: Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh face off against each other

The posters of Marjaavaan starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh and Tara Sutaria are out. Milap Zaveri’s directorial was earlier slated to release on October 2 but the new release date is now November 22.

Riteish shared Sidharth Malhotra’s poster and wrote, “Tu Dushman hai Lekin tere liye taali bajaane ko dil karta hai,” (You are the enemy but I feel like applauding you) while Sidharth wrote along with Riteish’s poster, “Har cheez ki height bataane ka bahut shauk hai na tujhe. Aaj tujhe pata chalega BADLE ki height kya hoti hai.” (You like talking about everything’s height, now you will know about my revenge).

Riteish plays a vertically challenged man in the film.

Marjaavan also reunites Milap with Riteish and Sidharth after four years. They were seen together in Ek Villain, which was written by the filmmaker.

Marjaavaan marks as Tara Sutaria’s second film as she will be making her debut with Dharma Productions’ Student of the Year 2. Sharing the film’s posters, Tara wrote, “Super excited for my next, #Marjaavaan! The film is set to release on 22nd November 2019.”

Till now, we had only seen a still of Sidharth Malhotra from this upcoming film where he is seen sporting a rugged look and has tattoos of all religions on his fingers — Hinduism, Sikhism, Islam and Christianity.

Marjaavaan is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment.