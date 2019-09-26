Sidharth Malhotra: Got inspired to become a hero after watching big action stars doing dialogue-baazi

Sidharth Malhotra on Thursday launched the trailer of his upcoming action thriller Marjaavaan in Mumbai. At the event, Sidharth revealed how Marjaavaan makes him finally feel like a true-blue Bollywood hero.

The 34-year-old actor said, “When I heard director Milap Zaveri’s narration, his dialogues were the first thing that got me excited. I felt that I should do this. I got inspired to become a hero watching big action heroes saying dialogues. This is the first time in my career that I am playing a hero and being presented like one, all thanks to Milap and the whole team.”

He added, “Milap believes in the cinema we all grew up watching. A hero will enter like a hero, do action and dialogue-baazi. I grew up on this cinema. For the first time in many years, I got a chance to play a hero like this.”

At the trailer launch, Sidharth Malhotra was also asked if the rumours are true that he is planning to take a break to analyze his career since his last few films didn’t perform too well at the box office. The actor said, “It is not true at all. I haven’t analysed anything. I just jumped into this film. Every actor thinks before signing a film. This film gives an ode to all the heroes I have seen in Hindi movies. I got inspired by their entry and the action. With this excitement, I entered the film.”

High on mass appeal, Marjaavaan is packed with heavy-duty action sequences and masala dialogues. The film is set to release on November 8.