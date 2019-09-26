Sidharth Malhotra: Got inspired to become a hero after watching big action stars doing dialogue-baazi

Toggle Menu
Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Ritesh Deshmukh, Rakul Preet and Tara Sutaria, is packed with heavy-duty action sequences and masala dialogues.

Marjaavaan will hit screens on November 8.

Sidharth Malhotra on Thursday launched the trailer of his upcoming action thriller Marjaavaan in Mumbai. At the event, Sidharth revealed how Marjaavaan makes him finally feel like a true-blue Bollywood hero.

The 34-year-old actor said, “When I heard director Milap Zaveri’s narration, his dialogues were the first thing that got me excited. I felt that I should do this. I got inspired to become a hero watching big action heroes saying dialogues. This is the first time in my career that I am playing a hero and being presented like one, all thanks to Milap and the whole team.”

He added, “Milap believes in the cinema we all grew up watching. A hero will enter like a hero, do action and dialogue-baazi. I grew up on this cinema. For the first time in many years, I got a chance to play a hero like this.”

At the trailer launch, Sidharth Malhotra was also asked if the rumours are true that he is planning to take a break to analyze his career since his last few films didn’t perform too well at the box office. The actor said, “It is not true at all. I haven’t analysed anything. I just jumped into this film. Every actor thinks before signing a film. This film gives an ode to all the heroes I have seen in Hindi movies. I got inspired by their entry and the action. With this excitement, I entered the film.”

High on mass appeal, Marjaavaan is packed with heavy-duty action sequences and masala dialogues. The film is set to release on November 8.

