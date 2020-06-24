Marina Kuwar opens up about battle with depression

Marina Kuwar has acted in TV shows like CID and Aahat. (Photo: Marina Kuwar/Instagram) Marina Kuwar has acted in TV shows like CID and Aahat. (Photo: Marina Kuwar/Instagram)

Actor Marina Kuwar recently took to Twitter to share her battle with depression. The posts come after Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam named her in a video targetted at T-Series chairman Bhushan Kumar.

Marina said that her depression was caused by certain “unwanted incidents”. She tweeted, “When your life changes drastically due to some unwanted incidents happened in your life, that time you choose to go into depression. No one knows how badly these incidents affect your life. Sometimes we give up and we end up with our life! Feeling so depressed #Depression #Life #MarinaKuwar.”

In another post, the actor talked about holding onto untold stories quietly and how her pain was deeper because her soul was hurt.

Also read: Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar calls Sonu Nigam ‘thankless’

Marina Kuwar, who has acted in TV shows like CID and Aahat, also shared a couple of quotes related to depression in her Instagram stories. The first one read, “I have depression. But I prefer to say ‘I battle’ depression, instead of ‘I suffer’ with it. Because depression hits, but I hit back. Battle on.” Her second quote read, “My life is very different. My life is very hard and very difficult. #DifficultTimes.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd