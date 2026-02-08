Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rani Mukerji’s film gains momentum, crosses Rs 30 crore mark in India
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rani Mukerji-led action thriller Mardaani 3 showed solid growth on its second Saturday, earning Rs 2.95 crore.
Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: After a decent opening, Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, has seen its daily collections range between Rs 1.85 crore and Rs 2.75 crore. The action thriller showed solid growth on its ninth day, earning Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.
On Day 8 (second Friday), Mardaani 3 collected Rs 1.85 crore, showing a flat trend compared with the previous day. However, it gained momentum on Day 9 (second Saturday), with collections rising to Rs 2.75 crore, a jump of 48.65%.
Mardaani 3 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.49% on Saturday. The film opened with 9.26% occupancy in morning shows, which improved to 20.11% in the afternoon, rose further to 23.13% during the evening, and peaked at 29.45% in the night shows.
The film’s total box office collection in India has reached Rs 30.90 crore, benefiting from positive word-of-mouth and weekend footfall.
Mardaani 3 is expected to surpass the lifetime India net collections of the original Mardaani, which earned an estimated Rs 35.65 crore during its theatrical run. However, the highest-grossing film in the franchise remains Mardaani 2, which collected approximately Rs 47.35 crore nett in India.
Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Yash Raj Films. Alongside Rani Mukerji, the film also features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in pivotal roles.
