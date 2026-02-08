Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rani Mukerji’s film gains momentum, crosses Rs 30 crore mark in India

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 9: After a decent opening, Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, has seen its daily collections range between Rs 1.85 crore and Rs 2.75 crore. The action thriller showed solid growth on its ninth day, earning Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

On Day 8 (second Friday), Mardaani 3 collected Rs 1.85 crore, showing a flat trend compared with the previous day. However, it gained momentum on Day 9 (second Saturday), with collections rising to Rs 2.75 crore, a jump of 48.65%.

Mardaani 3 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.49% on Saturday. The film opened with 9.26% occupancy in morning shows, which improved to 20.11% in the afternoon, rose further to 23.13% during the evening, and peaked at 29.45% in the night shows.